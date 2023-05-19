Coppin State graduates stirred by Gov. Wes Moore’s first commencement speech in office: ‘Make our world better.’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said it was no coincidence Coppin State University was his choice to deliver his first commencement address since taking office.

“I don’t move by accident,” Moore said Friday morning to historically Black university’s class of 2023. “I move intentionally, and it should not be lost on anybody that the very first commencement address that I’m giving as the 63rd governor of the State of Maryland is at Coppin State University.

Advertisement

The crowd of students, attendees and alumni roared in response.

“I will stand with Coppin always,” Moore said.

Advertisement

Moore delivered the keynote address for the 123rd Coppin State commencement celebration where more than 400 graduates received their diplomas. Donned in navy academic robes with gold accents, he shared a message of service and how he has experienced Coppin’s dedication to the community.

Before taking office, Moore launched BridgeEdU, a Baltimore-based business aimed to help underserved freshman increase their chances of success. Moore met with then-Coppin State President Maria Thompson to discuss the business and found that she volunteered her time and intellect to better the program. Coppin State then became the first big institutional partner for BridgeEdU.

“And that spirit right now lives in each and every one of you, that spirit of activism, that spirit of partnership, that spirit of service,” Moore said. “That when you receive a diploma, that’s not just a piece of paper. You earn a membership into a pantheon of graduates who have used what they have learned to make our world better.”

Coppin State University bachelor’s degree candidates cheer Friday during the 123rd Annual Spring Commencement at the Physical Education Complex Field. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Sitting with the graduates, Chardenae Clemons was preparing to celebrate her master’s degree in addiction counseling, a profession she chose because of her “passion for human services,” she said. After graduation, she plans to obtain her license and get to work.

Clemons said she was excited Moore was her commencement speaker and hopes he brings the change the city of Baltimore needs.

“We need someone who cares,” Clemons said.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Linda Paune, a Coppin State alumni who earned degrees at the school in 1981 and 2003, said she was “amazed” that Moore chose her alma mater as his first commencement as governor. She said his call to service will help ameliorate Baltimore’s problems.

“This was beautiful,” Payne said. “It was really memorable and heartwarming.”

Advertisement

Midspeech, Moore called out different areas of study to say how students of those disciplines could impact the world. And he had a specific message for those interested in running for governor some day.

“Just don’t run in four years because I plan on running it back in four years,” Moore said.

At the end of his speech, Coppin State President Anthony L. Jenkins presented Moore with the presidential medallion. Jenkins said he would have given Moore an honorary doctorate were it not for stipulations preventing him from granting such an award to someone in office.

Moore took turns shaking hands with graduates as they crossed the stage. After the procession, three students in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps were commissioned as second lieutenants. Moore, a veteran, raised his hands high to applaud them.

“You are doing the work you were meant to do,” Moore said. “Understand that you are prepared for it. You are about to step into the future with a degree from one of the greatest universities in our state, one of the greatest HBCUs in America.”