Golden Ring Middle School will close following Baltimore County school board vote

The Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education voted to close Golden Ring Middle School at its Tuesday evening meeting.

The BCPS school board also named current Deputy Superintendent Myriam Yarbrough as its next superintendent at the same meeting.

The school has been the subject of a boundary study looking at Baltimore County Public Schools’ central-and northeast-area middle schools. The study operates on the assumption of building a new middle school to replace Golden Ring, which as of last year had 903 students and was operating at 106.99% capacity. However, community members have been vocal about what they call insufficient communication surrounding the the school’s closure.

Plans to replace Golden Ring with a new middle school have been put forth since 2020 and as recently as last year.

However, BCPS did not start the formal closure process for Golden Ring until April, leaving some community members wondering why it didn’t happen earlier. Board members held a public hearing over the school closure May 3 ahead of Tuesday night’s vote. Following a public hearing for the boundary study Wednesday, the board is expected to finalize the study with a vote June 13.

Board chair Jane E. Lichter said comments about how information about the school’s closing was communicated were taken into consideration, however no one objected to closing the school.

BCPS staff said what will happen to the Golden Ring building is still being decided.

Board member Rod McMillion said while he was not happy with the closure process, he appreciated staff saying there was room for improvement.

Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said while the decision to close Golden Ring precedes his arrival, he’s heard constituents “loud and clear” about areas for improvement.

Golden Ring Middle School will close this year. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Board member Tiara D. Booker-Dwyer proposed delaying the closure vote to the June 13 meeting, saying she disliked the vote on the school closure occurring before the boundary study vote. Booker-Dwyer said she didn’t want to close a school before being able to tell students where they will attend next. Booker-Dwyer’s motion to delay the vote failed, and she abstained from voting.

Yarbrough said that no child will go to a new school until 2024, meaning students would have more notice about what school they would attend. BCPS staff said this time frame will allow students to explore magnet school options as well.