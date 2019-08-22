Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to host school supply giveaway at West Baltimore rec center

Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the Baltimore-born World Boxing Association super featherweight champion, will host a backpack and school supply giveaway at a recreation center in West Baltimore on Friday.
A flyer for the second annual Block Party & Community Event, at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center in Upton from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., promises “free everything.” Davis posted it on his Facebook page Tuesday, and a spokesman for the boxer confirmed the event is taking place, although he said Davis won’t be there for the entire seven hours.
Free backpacks, school supplies and Under Armour items will be available, as well as free hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, chicken, popcorn, cotton candy and snowballs, the flyer said. The event will also include moon bounces, basketball, face painting, glittered tattoos, live music and other activities.