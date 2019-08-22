Advertisement

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to host school supply giveaway at West Baltimore rec center

Colin Campbell
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 22, 2019 | 12:16 PM
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to host school supply giveaway at West Baltimore rec center
Gervonta "Tank" Davis holds his championship belts after defending his super featherweight title at Royal Farms Arena. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun / Baltimore Sun)

Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the Baltimore-born World Boxing Association super featherweight champion, will host a backpack and school supply giveaway at a recreation center in West Baltimore on Friday.

A flyer for the second annual Block Party & Community Event, at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center in Upton from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., promises “free everything.” Davis posted it on his Facebook page Tuesday, and a spokesman for the boxer confirmed the event is taking place, although he said Davis won’t be there for the entire seven hours.

Advertisement

Free backpacks, school supplies and Under Armour items will be available, as well as free hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, chicken, popcorn, cotton candy and snowballs, the flyer said. The event will also include moon bounces, basketball, face painting, glittered tattoos, live music and other activities.

I’ll see you Friday August 23 for a great back to school event and giveaway! It’s free so bring the kids!

Posted by Gervonta "Tank" Davis on Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement