Students return — virtually — to classrooms around the Baltimore region

Students around the Baltimore region logged on Tuesday morning to the first day of classes for an unprecedented fall semester during a global pandemic.
As many school systems have opted to start the year with classes exclusively online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some families reported technological hiccups and triumphs throughout the day.
School schedules will look different this fall, depending on the district. Some districts have opted for lessons four days a week, with a fifth day set aside for one-on-one instruction or small group work.
1:50 p.m.: Teachers in Carroll County Public Schools have the option of working from home or from within school buildings during virtual learning. The school system strongly encouraged teachers to be in their classrooms when students started classes Tuesday.
Allie Cullison said she set up a learning station in her bedroom for her senior year at Winters Mill High School. Her first two classes, criminal justice and advanced placement computer science, went off without a hitch, she said. Then came intro to computer science, and Cullison said she had difficulty connecting to the Google Classroom software.
“I got in, I was just a couple of minutes late,” Cullison said. “I had to keep reloading and restart my computer and stuff.”
Cullison said she is worried about trying to handle some of the more difficult classes on her schedule outside of the traditional in-school setting in the presence of a teacher.
1:08 p.m.: Columbia resident Jennifer Schwartz said she was nervous about the first day of school for her 7-year-old daughter Cady. Cady is enrolled at Atholton Elementary School, but Schwartz dropped her daughter off at Clemens Crossing Elementary School, one of the Columbia Association’s locations for its child care program.
Schwartz is one of many parents in Howard County and across the country who are trying to balance their own jobs and parental responsibilities with the virtual learning of their children.
The Columbia Association’s child care program, which offers daily, weekly and full-time enrollment for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, has 10 sites in Howard County. The county’s RecZone program, open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, has 16 sites across the county.
“This is all very different,” said Schwartz, 46. “We just have to take it one day at a time. We’ll all have to get used to it. We’re going to give each other a lot of grace.”
12:53 p.m.: The start of Anne Arundel County Public Schools first day began with no widespread outages but a couple of incidents, such as log in issues, said school spokesperson Bob Mosier Tuesday morning.
He added that the technology team will be monitoring the online learning on a minute-by-minute basis.
“What we’ve experienced today is no more far reaching than I think what people experience in terms of internet connectivity on any day. I think what we have in place at the moment seems to be working well,” Mosier said.
11:51 a.m.: In Baltimore County, Bethany Frey crouched outside Pine Grove Middle School with a laptop balanced on her knees. The parent had taken the device home for her 6th grader before realizing it required logging in once on campus in order to function remotely, she said.
“I’m hopeful we’ll get the hang of it,” Frey said, adding the family lives about five minutes away. “It’s just a weird new thing for everybody and it’s going to take a little grace and patience.”
Meanwhile, other parents lined up outside the middle school to collect laptops and hotspot devices for their children. The line moved quickly while Beatrice Oliver waited to pick up her daughter’s laptop. The 6th grader has another device at home, but Oliver didn’t want to take the chance that it could fail and decided to reserve a laptop offered by Baltimore County School System.
Oliver said her daughter was anxious Tuesday morning. She missed her friends and had a hiccup logging in when she couldn’t remember her username and password, Oliver said.
“I’m anxious as well,” the mother said. “You just want your child to be successful...It’s hard to concentrate when you’re in your room with toys around.”
School districts and state education officials say they have no reliable data on how many of Maryland’s 900,000 public school students have access to a reliable internet connection. And some districts are starting the year with needed computing devices still on backorder.
Baltimore Sun Media Group reporters Naomi Harris, Jacob Calvin Meyer, Ana Faguy and Pat Stoetzer contributed to this article.