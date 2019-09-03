‘The first day is about promise’: Maryland students return to school excited for new challenges

Rachel Pugh was just two hours into the first day of 11th grade and she already had an essay assignment. And she was excited about it.
Rachel, 16, is enrolled in Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy’s Advanced Placement English class. Last year, the West Baltimore high school was among the nine in the city that didn’t offer a single AP course. But as part of a district-wide initiative to expand students’ access to more challenging material, the school system mandated that every school teach at least one AP class during the new school year.
In Kristian Garrett’s Room 301, students cracked open copies of “The Great Gatsby” and wrote short-answer responses that compared characters from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel with themes from Sylvia Plath’s “Mirror” poem. Rachel says this class, with its harder texts and potential for her to earn college credit, will give her a leg up in life.
“It will give me more of a challenge,” she said.
All across Maryland on Tuesday yellow buses zoomed, tearful parents waved and hundreds of thousands of students walked into new classrooms for the first day of school. Educators across the state hope the fresh start brings new opportunities to expand students minds and prepare them for the colleges and careers.
Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises toured Vivien T. and said she was heartened to see students like Rachel “already engaged” in rigorous classwork.
“The first day is about promise,” Santelises said.
Tuesday also brought some new beginnings. Two massively renovated and rebuilt buildings opened under the 21st Century Schools programs, a billion dollar initiative to modernize the city’s aging education infrastructure.
A new public charter school, Baltimore International Academy West, also opened in the city. It’s a replication of the original BIA, which teaches students Spanish, French, Chinese, Arabic or Russian through language immersion.
Baltimore County opened a new charter school Tuesday as well — the only one in that district. Watershed Public Charter School is designed to get children outside into an environment of streams, woods and fields in Woodlawn.
While it was a largely celebratory day, some of the city’s intractable problems still touched Baltimore schools as they tried to welcome students back.
About 12 hours before students at Northwood Elementary returned to school, three men were shot, one fatally, behind the building.
Police cleaned up the scene quickly, and no crime scene tape or other evidence was visible Tuesday morning. Still, Kindra Snowden didn’t want to take any chances of ruining her daughter’s first day so she drove the 7-year-old girl on a different route that wouldn’t pass the spot the shooting took place.
“I didn’t want that to be the first thing the children would see,” Snowden, 38, said.
The district sent crisis counselors to the school Tuesday in case students needed help processing the incident.
Snowden said she wouldn’t allow the violence to interrupt little Ar’nia’s first day of second grade. They took lots of pictures of the little girl posing in her new unicorn and rainbow backpack.
The family stayed focused on how excited Ar’nia is about learning to be a better speller.