From the education reporters: What we are watching as schools reopen

Questions and confusion are likely to roil within parent corners over small details: How many feet does one child have to be from another to be ordered home to quarantine for 7 days? 10 days? Does a vaccinated, masked teacher have to quarantine? Who does the contract tracing when there are cases of COVID-19? How do students eat lunch without their masks on in the school cafeteria? Can they go outside? What if it is raining? The CDC has guidelines for schools, but there will be lots of ways to interpret them.