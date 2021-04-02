Gov. Larry Hogan won’t veto revisions to Maryland education overhaul law

Saying that the new law would lead to “massive tax increases,” Hogan said the legislature should work on amending the law next year. In the fiscal years between 2027 and 2033, Hogan said, projections show there will not be enough state revenue to cover the cost of the law, which has been referred to as the Kirwan legislation after William “Brit” Kirwan, a former University System of Maryland chancellor who headed up a commission to write the legislation.