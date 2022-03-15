Baltimore teen shot outside Dunbar High School

An 18-year-old was injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting outside of East Baltimore’s Dunbar High School.

Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Orleans Street around 3:21 p.m. and located an 18-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Advertisement

The young man was shot outside of the school building, according to Baltimore City Public Schools spokesman André Riley.

The teen was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

Advertisement

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2433 or to leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.