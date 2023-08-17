As Morgan State, Towson clash over similar degree programs, legislators assess Maryland Higher Education Commission

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A legislative workgroup focused on assessing the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s degree program approval process started work this week, given the state’s history of allowing duplicative programs that some say have brought harm to historically Black colleges and universities.

“It’s ironic that academia is very sensitive to notions of plagiarism,” said Maryland Del. Stephanie Smith, who co-chairs the workgroup. “Those sensitivities are no different for institutions in this regard.”

Advertisement

In 2021, the state agreed to a settlement of $577 million with its four HBCUs as a result of allowing nearby white institutions to duplicate degree programs, thus putting the HBCUs at a disadvantage, the court determined.

A similar debate has emerged this year regarding Morgan State University, an HBCU, and Towson University, which has gained approval by the commission for a doctoral business program that is similar to one at Morgan State.

Advertisement

Towson’s proposal was originally denied in April by Emily A. A. Dow, the higher education commission’s assistant secretary for academic affairs. She called the program “unreasonably duplicative” of the one at Morgan State, only about 4 miles away from Towson University. The commission, which is charged with overseeing all of Maryland’s colleges and universities, later overruled this decision via vote, giving Towson the green light.

Morgan State President David K. Wilson sent a June letter to state legislative leaders urging them to intervene. He wrote that Towson was copying Morgan State’s programming in what seemed to be an attempt at boosting its status as a research university.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The workgroup’s ideation precedes the Morgan State and Towson debacle, as it came from the most recent legislative session. The group is tasked with issuing a report by Dec. 1 that will be used to inform future legislation.

Until then, Smith said, there are things the commission can improve without waiting until the General Assembly takes further action, such as creating transparency through more public deliberations.

The higher education commission has asked the state attorney general for guidance to determine the viability of their vote to approve Towson’s program, said the commission’s acting secretary, Sanjay Rai, at the legislative workgroup’s Monday meeting. State Sen. Ron Watson, a member of the workgroup, expressed concerns about the procedures taken for that vote.

“Our challenge is going to be how do we shore up our HBCUs?” Watson said Monday. “If we open it up to everybody, it will cannibalize the HBCUs, in my humble opinion. And we can’t say that we are still as a state in the process of fulfilling a $557 million settlement over several years and voluntarily put something in place that allows duplication or the cannibalization of HBCUs.”

Smith pointed out in an interview that Maryland is unique as the only state to have solely public HBCUs instead of a mix of public and private. She said the state thus has a different type of obligation to its historically Black institutions.

Morgan State also has a higher research status than Towson, making the former more distinguished in that regard, Smith added.

Advertisement

“If you’ve already achieved a certain level of rigor as an academic institution, and you’ve invested in developing novel programming, to feel that duplicative programs can be approved can feel a bit like someone’s kind of coasting off of something that you’ve invested a lot of time and resources in developing,” Smith said.