Famed attorney Ben Crump joins West Baltimore couple in lawsuit against Baltimore school system, City of Baltimore

Trial attorney Ben Crump has represented many families in well-known civil rights cases with names ranging from Trayvon Martin and George Floyd to the residents of Flint, Michigan, and more.

Now, he’s adding Baltimore City parents Jovani and Shawnda Patterson to the list as he joins their fight against Baltimore City and its public school system. The Pattersons filed the lawsuit earlier in January, claiming both parties have defrauded taxpayers by failing to provide acceptable education to public schools students. Scott Marder, a lawyer also representing the case, said this is a unique approach, citing that past school lawsuits try to argue over civil and constitutional rights.

“This lawsuit is about the system and its performance and how it continues to fail our children,” Crump said at a press conference Wednesday. “It goes to the crux of the matter that educational injustice leads ultimately to racial injustice because it puts our children our Black and brown children especially on a fast track to the school-to-prison pipeline.”

The Patterson couple, who has a child in the city school system, started off with representation from Marder, who is with Baltimore-based Thomas & Libowitz law firm. Jovani Patterson has Republican party ties and ran for Baltimore City Council president in 2020 election, which he lost. Shawnda Patterson used to be a Baltimore City teacher.

The lawsuit alleges the school system offers “no benefit” to city residents, that it “completely fails to perform its most important function.” The parents claim that the city school system has poor student performance, a “pattern” of enrollment and grading scandals and prior instances of false entries in public records, racketeering, mail fraud, theft and embezzlement. The suit aims to have the court impose oversight on the school system.

Last month, Maryland’s Inspector General for Education Richard Henry reported his office’s examination of grading policies revealed inconsistencies. Specifically, the report found that there were more than 12,500 situations where high schoolers’ grades were changed from failing to passing between 2016 and the end of the 2019-20 school year. Though there are many reasons for grade changes, such as miscalculations or students completing missed assignments, investigators discovered some school administrators told educators to pass all 58% and 59% grades, which are only a couple of points from making the mark.

Following the report, the city school system promised it would conduct an independent review of grading procedures.

Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon M. Scott celebrated city schools CEO Sonja Santelises yesterday to honor her for holding the position the longest since former CEO Alice Pinderhughes, the first woman to head the system. At the event, Scott applauded Santelises for her work.

“For me personally, it’s great to see someone who cares deeply about young people. Even when no one is looking,” Scott said.

Crump said he was asked to join the case a year ago, and as he learned more, he decided he wanted to take part. Marder said it helps to have a nationally-recognized lawyer like Crump on the case because he is able to see the bigger picture of how this case will impact society at large.

“I think you can kill people in many ways,” Crump said. “You can kill them with a racist criminal justice system. You can kill them by them not having adequate education. These slow deaths are what we’re focused on today.”