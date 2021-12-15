Rising COVID-19 cases in Maryland schools lead to temporary virtual classes and canceled games

Fifteen of Maryland’s 24 public school systems, including those in the Baltimore region, are facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting to the state this week their highest counts yet for the academic year. Schools are canceling events and temporarily moving classes online in response.
Since the beginning of December, the rolling two-week count of cases attributed to school outbreaks has spiked 60% statewide and 85% in the Baltimore area, which includes Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties. The state defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period among students or staff who are epidemiologically linked, but not household contacts.
Whether the rise in cases are connected to more contagious variants of the virus — such as delta and omicron — was unclear this week. State health officials did not respond to questions about the variants. Some school systems have responded this week by canceling athletic events, working closer with local health departments or temporarily moving classes online.
The rise in cases also comes at a time when the Maryland Department of Health is recovering from a cyberattack that resulted in several missing COVID-19 data points on the state’s dashboard. The department was able to update data for outbreak-associated cases in schools on Wednesday, department spokesman Andy Owen said in an email.
The updated data revealed several Baltimore-area schools atop the state’s dashboard, including Youth’s Benefit Elementary School in Harford County, which has an enrollment of about 1,100 and reported 110 cases this week. It is the only public school in the state to report a count of of more than 100 cases.
Harford officials have canceled after-school activities and field trips, and have limited movement between classrooms. The school remains open and teaching continues in person.
Chesapeake and Northeast high schools in Anne Arundel County also topped the list with 98 cases and 51 cases, respectively. Both schools each have an enrollment of about 1,380 students this fall.
Anne Arundel officials said they did not plan to change in-person activities, including sports, concerts and extracurriculars. Individual schools may choose to adopt such changes, said spokesman Bob Mosier. An announcement could come later in the week should Anne Arundel County school board, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday evening, decide to take action.
Howard County’s Hammond High School, which enrolled about 1,300 students in 2020, also reported 60 positive cases, according to the dashboard. The school system made the decision to postpone all athletic contests Tuesday due to “the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases impacting several HCPSS high schools,” officials told families.
Some Howard coaches expressed frustration and concern for their students’ wellbeing amid the cancelations.
Longtime Marriotts Ridge wrestling coach Jason Conley said this week that he “felt horrible” for the seniors, who already missed out on athletics during their junior year because of the pandemic.
“I believe the mental damage is worse than COVID,” Conley said in a text. “Wrestling is what got me through high school.”
Baltimore City school system, which serves about 85,000 students, reported just 130 cases this period. The figure is more than double the count taken at the beginning of the month when the school system posted its third lowest total since the first month of school.
The system did not appear to have large outbreaks at specific schools like other districts. Beechfield Elementary/Middle School, which educates about 600 students, counted 14 cases this week, the highest in the system.
Meanwhile, news outlet WBAL reported that Dunbar High School will move class online for all students Wednesday and Thursday following the confirmation of eight positive cases at the school. After-school activities and sports were also canceled, according to the site. City school officials did not respond to questions about Dunbar.
In a statement, city school leaders noted the rise in cases following Halloween and the Thanksgiving holiday and attributed them to the wave that health experts predicted this winter.
“Our asymptomatic testing protocols continue to assist in mitigating spread in our schools by identify positive persons who are not currently exhibiting symptoms,” spokeswoman Gwendolyn Chambers said in the statement. “We continue to practice key mitigation strategies including asymptomatic and symptomatic testing, masking, and air filtration.”
In Baltimore County schools, weekly case counts also more than doubled to 420 in the week following Thanksgiving and 439 during the second week of December. The school system serves about 111,000 students.
Baltimore County school leaders are taking a targeted approach to quarantines and closures, but haven’t found widespread evidence of the virus spreading inside school buildings, spokeswoman Debbie Somerville said.
“What’s different in the past two weeks is the volume of cases,” she said.
Between holiday gatherings, the availability of vaccines and “plain old COVID fatigue,” some people have felt safer this fall coming into close contact with others. And all of that could contribute to more positive cases, Somerville said.
Still, Baltimore County school leaders have increased their communication with the local health department from once or twice a week to multiple times a day, she said.
Baltimore Sun editors Steve Earley and Tim Schwartz, Capital Gazette reporter Rachael Pacella and Baltimore Sun Media reporter Callan Tansill-Suddath contributed to this article.