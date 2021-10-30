State officials advising school systems to relax rules on COVID quarantines

Maryland health and education officials released new guidance Friday allowing students to stay in school when they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The new guidance, if adopted by local school systems in the state, could keep thousands of students in school, essentially ending the lengthy quarantines that have kept students at home for weeks without access to regular instruction.
The new rules would only apply to unvaccinated students who were wearing masks appropriately when they were exposed.
Despite the change in guidance, local school officials could keep the current practices in place for now. Baltimore area schools have been cautious about loosening COVID restrictions.
The new guidance says that schools may now use one of three approaches to keep unvaccinated students in school when they were exposed: keep the student in school with daily testing for five days, keep the student in school if there is weekly testing at school, or keep the student in school without testing.
Students who are allowed to stay in school cannot take part in sports, band or other activities that are done without masks.
State officials say allowing students to remain at school without doing any testing is the most risky option, as it could allow the virus to spread to others in the school.
The state agencies said in the guidance that they “recognize that there is a lack of data on modified quarantine options” in schools but that “studies have shown a low risk of COVID transmission settings when face masks are worn appropriately.”
“While a 14-day quarantine period remains the safest option to reduce the risk of in-school transmission, the risk of in-school transmission must be balanced with the negative impact of prolonged and repeated quarantine on students and staff,” the guidance said.
Baltimore City schools, the only school system in the region currently doing routine, weekly screening of students for COVID, could modify their rules without taking the same risk as other systems.
“As always, the health and safety of the school community are a top priority and we will continue to balance our commitment to keeping our staff and students safe with our goal of limiting disruptions to instruction. We are reviewing the updated guidance,” said Gwendolyn Chambers, a spokeswoman for the city schools. Other local school officials in the region did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Before Friday, state officials recommended that any unvaccinated student who had been a close contact of someone who tests positive had to stay out of school for as long as 14 days. Vaccinated students do not need to quarantine.
The modified rules come as the FDA approved the use of a vaccine for students age five through 11. Once school children are vaccinated the virus is less likely to spread in schools, and elementary students would not need to quarantine.
Earlier this week, Maryland State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said he was working with Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary for public health services, on modified guidance that would give schools more flexibility. The state school board also is expected to review the mandate that requires everyone in a school building or on a bus to be masked in December.