Maryland highlighted as success story in national report on how pandemic-relief funding helped schools

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland was spotlighted for its successful use of school-related coronavirus relief funding in a report from a bipartisan organization of superintendents and state education leaders.

The report, published this month by Chiefs for Change, takes a national look at federal pandemic aid allotted through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, created to assist schools as they faced pandemic-related challenges.

Advertisement

One of the report’s featured examples of fund dispersal is the Maryland Leads Initiative, a grant program under the Maryland State Department of Education. Maryland was allocated $3 billion in ESSER funds overall, and most of the money went directly to local school systems. But Maryland Leads put the state’s allocation of more than $150 million to use with the goals of closing achievement gaps and adding more supports for underserved students, ultimately scaling up projects being done at the local level.

Maryland’s 24 local school systems were each allocated a portion of the state funds through a non-competitive grant process. Award amounts were announced spring 2022 and implemented starting that summer. Funds are set to be used through the 2023-24 school year.

Advertisement

The grant program looks at seven categories of projects: the Grow Your Own staff initiative, staff support and retention, the science of reading, high-quality school day tutoring, reimagining the use of time, innovative school models, and transforming neighborhoods through community schools. Local school systems were required to choose at least two of the categories to focus on. Those that selected Grown Your Own staff or the science of reading granted them access to more funding.

According to the state education department, Grow Your Own programming could help add more than 300 new teachers and 100 new paraprofessionals from within Maryland to the state’s workforce. The program includes paid teacher residency programs, pipelines for teaching assistants to become teachers and efforts to diversify the teaching workforce.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“Maryland Leads empowers districts to scale evidence-based programs that can drive results, particularly for children who need the most support and who were most disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” said Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury, who is also a Chiefs for Change board member, in a news release. “We identify concrete, actionable focus areas; exemplar program models; related research; and the funds and partnership necessary to implement those strategies immediately.”

The state’s $150 million is being backed by $25 million in local funding to encourage the long-term existence of Maryland Leads, according to the report.

The report also emphasizes how more federal support could sustain recovery efforts. The last round of ESSER funding has a September 30, 2024, allocation deadline and a January 28, 2025, spending deadline. But if it continued, the report says, school systems “could more easily continue, replicate and scale” meaningful programs to help students recover quickly from pandemic effects.

“Now is not the time to retreat,” Pedro Martinez, the Chiefs for Change’s board chair and the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, said in the report. “Lawmakers in Washington need to look at our children. Look at what they need. Educators are going to keep working to help students recover, but it’s a process.”

Other featured programs come from the Boulder Valley School District in Colorado; District of Columbia Public Schools; Henry County Schools in Georgia; and Aldine Independent School District in Houston.

Advertisement

Outside of ESSER funding, MSDE reportedly returned about $844,000 in federal funds to the U.S. Department of Education, Assistant State Superintendent Justin Dayhoff said. The state had received the funds through the Carl D. Perkins federal grant, which focuses on supporting career and technical education programs. The money was intended for salaries and professional development purposes.