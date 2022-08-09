Baltimore County Board of Education abruptly changes meeting plans, cancels public comment due to several absences

The Baltimore County Board of Education cut most of its agenda and canceled public comment hours before it was scheduled to meet Tuesday evening.

The meeting, which went from more than 15 agenda items to two, will be held only online due to “several unplanned board member absences,” said Gboyinde Onijala, spokesperson for the school system. Onijala said some absences were due to illness.

Personnel appointments and a budget allocation transfer will be the only agenda items addressed Tuesday. According to a news release, more information concerning the other agenda items, which included public comment and information on a state capital budget request and the Office of Internal Audit’s Year-End Update for Fiscal Year 2022, will be forthcoming.

The budget allocation transfer pertains to pay raises for unionized and nonunionized employees. The board’s vote is necessary for tentative agreements with county unions to move forward toward finalization.