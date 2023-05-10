Former human resources director sues Baltimore County Public Schools, citing wrongful termination

Baltimore County Public Schools is again the subject of a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Shiria Anderson, the former chief human resources officer for BCPS, filed a suit against her former employer April 13 that alleges wrongful termination. Anderson began working for the school system in August 2021.

BCPS spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Anderson’s lawyer, R. Scott Oswald, could not be reached for comment.

Last year, BCPS Chief Auditor Andrea Barr sued the system for wrongful termination after the school board voted on her contract renewal. The board voted 6-0 in favor of renewal, with five members choosing not to vote, either abstaining or recusing; the motion required seven votes to pass. Barr won $115,000 in damages.