Proposed closure of Golden Ring Middle School criticized by community members; board chair says policy needs to be reviewed

Community members who stand to be impacted by the proposed closure of Golden Ring Middle School shared distaste at a public hearing Wednesday evening over what they said was Baltimore County Public Schools’ insufficient communication with members of the board of education.

Golden Ring Middle is one of two main focuses for a boundary study looking at BCPS central and northeast-area middle schools. The study looks to build a new middle school near Golden Ring and plans for the termination of Golden Ring’s building as a middle school. However, the formal process to close the school began only in mid-April, when BCPS staff recommended the closure to the board and still stands to be voted on by the board May 16; the boundary study operated off the assumption that Golden Ring Middle would no longer be used.

“It’s not acceptable,” said Melissa Moore, a parent of elementary school students who had planned to attend Golden Ring. “What should have happened is that this whole boundary process should have been after the official notification of Golden Ring’s closure and this public hearing and an official word from BCPS saying, ‘Yes, it is going to close.’”

Moore said more people would have been involved in the boundary study process had they known Golden Ring would close.

The school board will hold a public hearing for the recommended boundary change May 17, one day after deciding whether to officially close Golden Ring, and vote on the boundary study June 13.

Board chair Jane E. Lichter said that should the board vote to not close the school, the entire boundary study would need to be redone. Yet, she said she hasn’t heard anyone say the school should remain open. Lichter said she has mainly heard from community members that they are concerned with the boundary study overlapping with the closure process as well as lack of communication.

“We heard that we need to go back; we need to relook at the policy and decide what changes we need to do,” Lichter said.

Three speakers voiced their opinions at the public hearing. Speaker Jeanette Conrad, whose niece and nephew stood to attend Golden Ring, said the lack of speakers correlates with the public hearing being announced only two weeks ago. She said it’s concerning and disappointing that the Golden Ring closure was “apparent but not explicitly stated,” especially to elementary school families who planned for their students to attend the middle school.

Moore said the public hearing was scheduled after the boundary process community input time frame wrapped, meaning community members can’t give feedback about how to redistrict schools if they found out about their middle school closing after the fact.

Corey Johns, speaking as a member of the Board of Recreation and Parks, proposed that the building be used as a recreational space.

“I just hope you realize the benefit of having property available inside the [Baltimore] Beltway and how rare that is,” Johns said. “It is a need for the community to have something there.”