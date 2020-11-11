Baltimore City schools will scale back reopening of schools in face of rising coronavirus cases

In the face of rising coronavirus cases, Baltimore City Public Schools is scaling back the number of buildings it will open for students on Monday from 44 to 27.
CEO Sonja Santelises said on the advice of health experts she would allow 1,200 students to attend school, and has launched a new mobile testing laboratory with the University of Maryland that can travel to schools and test students and staff with symptoms, providing results in about 48 hours.
The Baltimore Health Commissioner and a University of Maryland doctor spoke at Tuesday night’s school board meeting in favor of keeping schools open.
Santelises said the action “really aligns with our commitment to expand in-person learning slowly and gradually as we have done this past summer.” She said less than 2% of the school system’s total enrollment will return to schools.
Santelises also announced at the meeting that a new coronavirus dashboard, listing the cases in each school, is expected to go live immediately. The dashboard will allow the community to see the number of positive cases by school, whether there is a potential exposure to others in the building and any closure of learning pods or classes.
The dashboard will supplement similar statewide reporting of school cases that went live late last week.
The announcement was met by immediate criticism by parents and teachers who testified at the meeting, saying that there were not enough safeguards in place to ensure student and staff safety.
One parent, Melissa Schober, representing the Parent, Community Advisory Board, said the city should have outline more specific health metrics that prescribe whether schools will be closed or open for in-person instruction.
She also expressed concern that some of the schools scheduled to reopen are in areas of the city with higher levels of the illness.
