Coppin State University forges ahead with hybrid learning plan as other area colleges go virtual

Its location in West Baltimore’s Mondawmin neighborhood positions it outside of the most concentrated areas for COVID-19 cases in the city, and its 21216 ZIP code has been home to about 57 infections among its residents over the past two weeks, according to Baltimore City Health Department data. The city, overall, has seen more than 13,000 cases and 419 deaths within its borders since the state began tracking infections in March, with many of them linked to nursing home populations.