Coppin State University forges ahead with hybrid learning plan as other area colleges go virtual

In a mostly empty parking lot, Toran Smith unloaded belongings out of his dad’s car with the help of his younger brother, Cameron. The three men had two hours to move Smith, who plays third base on the Coppin State University Division I baseball team, into his dorm room Sunday to comply with the institution’s reopening guidelines, which allotted each resident a time slot and up to two helpers.
Smith, a sophomore from Plainfield, New Jersey, played in just 13 games last season before the coronavirus swept into Maryland and shuttered college campuses, schoolhouses and nearly all other indoor public spaces. He went home to his parents after Coppin State shut down and stayed there for nearly six months.
“At first, no one knew how severe it was — we said, ‘We’ll be back in two to three weeks,” the accounting major said.
Now, as students return to campus, Coppin State bears the weight of keeping its community safe from the coronavirus as some in-person classes and lectures resume. It comes as several other universities in Maryland prepares to start the year virtually or hold online-only classes until at least 2021.
But with the pandemic restricting student life and limiting the number of people who can live on college campuses, universities are facing budget crunches as athletics seasons loom with uncertainty and room and board cash flow dries up. Some have committed to hybrid models to conserve at least some expected revenue and to meet the demands of students with limited housing options outside campus.
At Coppin State, school administrators said they are relying on students such as Smith to do their part to mitigate the threat of COVID-19, betting on their small size, shortened semester and careful planning to avoid the same fates as other schools across the country, which have already had to reconfigure their plans due to the infectious disease.
“We’ve done a lot — they just need to do their part,” Kevin Partee, the university’s director of residence life, said about the students, adding that on-campus dormitories have been capped at 50% capacity to hold about 300 residents total. “If people can do their part, we will be OK.”
Students coming back to live on campus — many of them freshmen, athletes and out-of-state residents — are encouraged to spend the next two weeks before classes start quarantining, Partee said. The university requires everyone to wear masks inside campus facilities and encourages the community to socially distance and practice vigilant “hand hygiene” whenever possible, which also applies after the sequester period ends. Students had to get swabbed for COVID-19 before returning, as well.
No visitors will be allowed on campus this semester, Partee added, which starts Aug. 31 and will shift to entirely online after Thanksgiving break. Though some students will have in-person laboratory or research classes to attend, all other courses will take place online.
But these measures, designed for the campus community to minimize in-person interaction and stave off a major COVID-19 outbreak, will prove effective only if students buy in and agree not to put themselves in potentially hazardous situations outside the classroom, said Aaron Singleton, a spokesman for Coppin State University.
Singleton said other universities that have reopened may not have communicated their expectations effectively enough with their students or might have allowed too many to come back too soon.
“At some of these other colleges, which tend to be in college towns, students go party at fraternity houses or sorority houses or they get close together at an off-campus bar,” he said. “We don’t quite have that here, so we’re optimistic.”
“We’re helping them understand that bouncing back and force between on-campus and off-campus could be dangerous,” Partee added.
Coppin State University, a historically black institution, is an affiliate of the University System of Maryland, which also oversees the University of Maryland, College Park as well as Towson University, Bowie State University and Salisbury University. Enrollment typically hovers at around 2,700 students, including graduate students, making it one of the smallest schools in the system.
Its location in West Baltimore’s Mondawmin neighborhood positions it outside of the most concentrated areas for COVID-19 cases in the city, and its 21216 ZIP code has been home to about 57 infections among its residents over the past two weeks, according to Baltimore City Health Department data. The city, overall, has seen more than 13,000 cases and 419 deaths within its borders since the state began tracking infections in March, with many of them linked to nursing home populations.
For students coming to Maryland from other states, the pressure to stay safe has intensified over recent weeks as the testing positivity rate among people in their 20s and 30s climbed and more universities commit to virtual learning. On Saturday, Towson University switched to online-only learning for the first week of the fall semester after dozens of students tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Sisters Kyra, 19, and Kayla Welch, 20, came back to Coppin State from the Bronx, where they watched in horror as New York City’s case count and death toll broke records during the spring before stabilizing this summer. Kyra Welch, a new resident assistant, has spent the past several weeks educating herself on Maryland’s restrictions and protocols.
“Being able to stay the full semester is definitely a conversation,” the sophomore health sciences major said, adding that she expects to field questions from concerned parents all year. “I’m a little worried.”
But the Welch sisters said the campus offers more networking opportunities than their home in the Bronx and motivates them to take their schoolwork more seriously. At home, much of their education took place in bed, they said, and their time management skills regressed.
A couple of floors away from Kyra and Kayla Welch, Toran Smith entered his suite to find a small group of other baseball players waiting for him to unpack. One of them, sophomore Giovanni Canales, from Cranston, Rhode Island, said the coronavirus had virtually disappeared from view in his home state, which was recorded as having a 1.97% testing positivity rate Sunday via Johns Hopkins, which tracks the rate across the United States.
Canales, a pitcher with freshman status in 2021 due to the interruption of the 2020 season, said he got to play in a college baseball league in Rhode Island over the summer due to the state’s handling of its reopening.
“The only thing that can threaten here us is other students,” Canales said, adding that the baseball team has its sights set on a full season this spring. “I’m making sure I have my mask on because here, you just don’t know.”
As he helped his son get settled, Toran Smith’s father, Sam, said he trusts the team to make sound decisions.
“It’s their responsibility. It’s on them whether they have a season or not,” he said. “How smart are you going to be?”