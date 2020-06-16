Coppin president Anthony Jenkins takes education personally, even as he begins job amid nationwide challenges

Despite those statistics, Jenkins does not see himself as a reformer. Rather, he hopes to amplify Coppin’s best traits (its nursing school, its affordability, its ample online offerings) and convey what he described as the university’s essential role in educating Baltimore residents. That means working with students who begin college at many different points in life and who might not be able to finish in four, five or even six years because of work and family demands or economic constraints.