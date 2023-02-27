City school board splits over renewing Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys charter

The future of a Baltimore public charter school remains uncertain after the city board of school commissioners split over renewing its charter for an additional three years.

For more than a year, school system administrators have been closely monitoring the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, located in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood, after placing it on probation over concerns of mismanagement.

Administrators say the school, which is operated by the Five Smooth Stones Foundation and serves boys in grades 4 through 8, had forfeited about $500,000 in federal grant funds, improperly hired unqualified individuals to union positions, and failed to offer proper services for students with disabilities, system leaders said.

The charter operator has since taken significant steps to address the school system’s concerns, removing its founder and executive director, and hiring a new principal with more experience.

Edwin Avent, CEO of the Five Smooth Stones Foundation, said Sunday that the charter school’s operators “definitely accept” the criticism, but believes his group has resolved the issues.

“We’ve owned everything, and we’ve addressed everything,” he said.

Earlier in the month, city schools CEO Sonja Santelises said she grappled with how to address the school’s expiring charter, which is set to run out at the end of the academic year. Santelises ultimately recommended the city’s board of school commissioners grant the operator a three-year renewal with conditions such as hiring a financial expert subject to CEO approval, providing training for staff and showing improvements in the delivery of special education services.

Santelises told school commissioners Feb. 14 that her recommendation could “have gone a different way very easily.”

”This was an operator who did, frankly, what few operators would do and that is to actually take the necessary steps in the face of extreme political blowback and pressure within the culture of a school,” she said.

Final approval on a charter school’s renewal ultimately falls to school commissioners, whose vote on the matter Thursday evening split the board 5-5. Durryle Brooks, Andrew Coy, Ashley Esposito, Kwamé Kenyatta-Bey and Vernon Reid voted in favor of renewing the charter, with Ronald McFadden, Linda Chinnia, Shantell Roberts, Robert Salley and Johnette Richardson voting against the measure. Board member Ateira Griffin was not present for the vote.

In the absence of consensus, commissioners went into a closed-door executive session to consult with legal counsel before announcing that the board would defer the decision until its next public meeting Tuesday.

Avent said the foundation was “very disappointed in the outcome” of last week’s split decision, but optimistic for a majority vote this week. He said he appreciated school commissioners for “doing their due diligence” and seeking the best for city youth.

Before the vote last week, community members attended meetings to discuss the future of the beleaguered school. Its fate hangs in the balance at a time when seven charter school operators are petitioning the Maryland State Board of Education to rewrite Baltimore City school system’s funding formula for distributing money tied to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

The operators are taking issue with a mandatory 25% fee the city school system collects from the charters’ Blueprint share to offset a $200 million funding gap for special education services and prekindergarten. They contend state law does not authorize the system to impose the fee and are asking the state board of education to reduce that figure to 2%. The Maryland State Board of Education’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

Although Baltimore Collegiate is not among the charter operators petitioning the state, Santelises delivered heated remarks during the Feb. 14 meeting that the systems’ efforts to unsnarl problems at charter schools were was an “infantilization of people who want autonomy.”

“At some point, you really aren’t on your own,” Santelises said. Baltimore City is home to a majority of the state’s charter schools.

“It has been a tradition in Baltimore City public schools to brush that under the rug and not talk about the amount of time that we go in and rescue schools that are supposedly on their own,” she said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dan Belson contributed to this article.