Baltimore native Ta-Nehisi Coates to join Howard University as writer-in-residence

On Tuesday, Howard University announced that the award-winning author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, who grew up in West Baltimore, will join Howard faculty in the fall as the Sterling Brown Chair in the Department of English. This appointment will be made alongside the Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. She will join the Cathy Hughes School of Communications as a Knight Chair in Race and Journalism.
Both appointments were made through a $20 million donation by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Knight Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and an anonymous donor.
Coates’s award-winning writing largely examines race relations and American power structures, much of which is inspired by his life in West Baltimore. Raised by a Vietnam War veteran and former Black Panther, he developed a fascination with the relationship between violence and community in Baltimore.
“Our investment in Howard will not only endow an academic Knight chair but also boost journalism education at other Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said the Knight Foundation in a statement.
Howard University’s president, Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, said in a statement, “At such a critical time for race relations in our country, it is vital that we understand the role of journalism in steering our national conversation and social progress,” he said. “Not only must our newsrooms reflect the communities where they are reporting, but we need to infuse the profession with diverse talent.”
Hannah-Jones will join Howard after declining an awaited offer for tenure at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill as her initial package was dismissed by the board of trustees with no explanation. Months of protest from UNC students and faculty followed.
“It is my great honor to help usher to this storied institution these significant resources that will help support the illustrious, hardworking, and innovative faculty at the Cathy Hughes School of Communications and the brilliant students it draws,” said Hannah-Jones in a written statement.
Coates attended and did not complete his education at Howard University in 1993; however, he still credited the institution in “training him intellectually” when he spoke at the university’s charter day in 2016. In addition to becoming writer-in-residence, Coates plans to teach a creative writing class and finish his bachelor’s degree.