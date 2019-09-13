Lockdown lifted for Towson area schools as police action ends

A lockdown of Towson area public schools was lifted about 3 pm after Baltimore County police appeared to complete their search for a suicidal man who may have been armed, according to county public school and county police officials.
Towson High School, Stoneleigh High School and Dumbarton Middle school students and staff were prevented from leaving their buildings for at least two hours.
Towson High School parents were sent communications from the principal that said:
“We are reaching out to inform you of an incident that occurred in the community that is currently under investigation. At approximately 1:10 p.m., the school received a report of police activity in the neighborhood. As a precaution, the school was placed on “Lockout Status."
A helicopter circled over the Stoneleigh neighborhood and the Country Club of Maryland golf course for about an hour, but are now gone, according to Jan Zdanis, an employee of Maxalea, Inc., a Towson landscaping business. She said unmarked police cars were present, but their employees were not prevented from driving in and out of the area.