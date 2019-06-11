Baltimore County adjusts 2019-20 school calendar: post-Labor Day start, longer spring break, later finish

Public schools in Baltimore County will begin after Labor Day and end a little later next school year, the school board decided Tuesday night.

The vote to adjust the school calendar requires students to begin school one day after Labor Day and end as late as Friday, June 19, 2020, if there are five or more bad weather days. Spring break would be from Saturday, April 4, to Tuesday, April 14.

The board chose among three options, including two that would start after Labor Day. It settled on the option that provides students with 10 days of spring break but leaves open the possibility that students might have to go to school on Presidents Day and the Monday after Easter if weather is particularly intrusive.

County school leaders were under pressure to create a calendar that would meet the state’s requirement that schools be in session 180 days and 1,170 hours each year for high school. Baltimore County’s current calendar means high school students barely attend enough hours each year to meet the requirement.

In years when schools have closed too many days because of snow or other weather-related problems, the county must add days or seek an exemption.

Interim Schools Superintendent Verletta White had hoped to solve the problem by adding 15 minutes to each school day, but the extra work for teachers added up to a cost of $24 million, and that proposed budget was passed by the school board but rejected by County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. as too expensive for the coming year. Months ago the board had adopted a school calendar that was based on the assumption that it would get the money to add minutes to the school day. When that budget proposal failed, the school board had to go back and adjust the calendar.



“In order for us to make sure that we have inclement weather built in, we needed to make some changes to the calendar,” said Baltimore County Schools spokesman Brandon Oland.



One solution would have been to take advantage of a measure passed by the Maryland General Assembly this year that gave local control of the calendar back to school leaders, thus clearing the way to open before Labor Day. Several years ago, Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order requiring a post-Labor Day start for all public schools in the state.



In an unscientific online survey, parents and teachers said starting school before Labor Day this year would get in the way of already-made vacation and day care plans.



So after rejecting that option, the board chose one that gives students a longer spring break than they had this year.



