Baltimore County School Superintendent Darryl L. Williams is proposing an aspirational budget for next school year that would increase spending by $114 million, including an 11 percent increase for the county share.
He acknowledged that the request for additional money might have to be spread over several years, particularly because the state is not expected to boost funds to the county in the coming year.
Williams said he was asking for what he believed was needed to increase achievement, including more than 360 new teachers to keep pace with rapidly growing enrollment, and provide lower class sizes for schools with larger numbers of children in need.
The $1.7 billion operating budget must be voted on by the school board and then sent to county officials for final approval. Williams’ request asking for an increase is comparable to the one requested by last year by a different superintendent that was then cut by County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.
This story will be updated.