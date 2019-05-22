Want to start school before Labor Day? Baltimore County residents get to help decide.

The Baltimore County school system is giving parents, students and staff the chance to help decide whether school starts on Monday Aug. 26 or Tuesday, Sept. 3 this year.

The public can fill out the non-binding online survey through May 31.

The changes are being considered because of legislation that allows schools to start before Labor Day for the first time in years.

In addition, the system wants to add days to the 2019-2020 calendar to meet state requirements that mandate a certain number of days and hours students are in school.

In the case of an emergency or too many weather closures, the school system might not meet the state requirements.

