Oldfields School in Baltimore County will remain open, new board chair says; suit against administrators dismissed

Oldfields School will remain open next academic year after a monthslong fight to save the girls boarding and day school in Baltimore County, according to new school leadership.

Oldfields officials said in April that the 2022-23 academic year would be the 156-year-old institution’s last. The news set off a firestorm among students, parents and alumni, who fundraised and sued the board of trustees and interim head of the school to prevent the closure.

The lawsuit filed on June 2 was settled Friday, said Doug Gansler, an attorney representing the parent who sued the school. As part of the settlement, the school will reopen with a new board in September, he said.

Lisa Geyer, a parent of a 16-year-old student, dismissed her suit against administrators in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Friday.

Oldfields School, located in Sparks Glencoe, originally said its intended closure was because of financial struggles from declining enrollment and the coronavirus pandemic. Geyer alleged in the suit that Oldfields officials violated their fiduciary duty and had decided to close the school months before making the news public.

Interim Head of School Nancy Palmer; Bryan Engle, the chief financial officer and chief operating officer; and 12 members of the board of trustees resigned Thursday, and they were replaced the next day, Gansler said.

Taylor Smith, a former head of Oldfields, is now the board chairman, a spokesperson for the school confirmed. The board is in the process of selecting a leader for the private school, Smith said.

“I think both boards, the old board and the new board, really want to keep the school open. I think the old board was just frustrated by the red ink,” Smith said.

There is “no doubt” Oldfields will reopen, he added.

Elizabeth Labrot, a defendant who was most recently listed as the vice chair of the school’s board of trustees, declined to comment. A woman who answered a phone number registered to Jennevee Frias Crespo, a defendant who was the board’s secretary, hung up after a reporter identified themself. The other 12 defendants, including Palmer and Carol Hubbell Engebretson, the former chair of the board, did not return calls for comment.

In a news release from Gansler’s law firm, Engebretson said: “The current Board of Trustees, along with Interim Head of School Nancy Palmer, has worked tirelessly to lead Oldfields School through the difficult times brought on by Covid and the corresponding reduced enrollment. As we now hand over the reins to a new Board chaired by Taylor Smith, we all look to a bright future for the School.”

Parents and alumni have filled the open board of trustees positions, said Smith, who led Oldfields out of another dire financial situation in 2008. About $2.5 million has been raised for the school so far, he said. A member of the fundraising group trying to save the school said in May that the group had raised over $20 million.

Lisa Zawacki, an alumna, will be the chief operating officer, and the board is also interviewing candidates to fill the position of chief financial officer, Smith said.

It is unclear how many people will return to Oldfields. “The future of the school is bright, but we don’t really know how many students we will have this year,” Smith said.

In the wake of the announced closure this spring, teachers and students found other jobs, new places to live and alternative high schools to attend. Oldfields will operate in a “scaled down manner,” Gansler said, with a smaller student body and staff. He estimated it would cost between $2 million and $3 million to run the school next academic year.

Oldfields’ notice of closure has been removed from its website.

An attorney representing the school in the lawsuit declined to comment.

Baltimore Sun reporters Sabrina LeBoeuf and Dan Belson contributed to this article.