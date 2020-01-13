An elite private school in Owings Mills has fired the head of its middle school after finding inappropriate behavior that violated the school’s code of conduct for personnel.
McDonogh School officials notified parents late last week that middle school head Darren Ford had been let go after the school learned of an incident where his behavior toward another employee had been inappropriate.
“It is very important to us to maintain a culture in which every member of our faculty and staff feels valued and respected,” said David J. Farace, the head of the entire school.
Associate Head of School Kate Mueller will take over as interim until a replacement can be hired. The school said a national search will be conducted to replace Ford.
The school declined to give any further details about Ford’s behavior. McDonogh has students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.