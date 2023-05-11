As climate change makes mark on Baltimore area, school districts vary on how to teach it

When Howard County Public Schools students reach the third grade, it’s time to learn about flooding in Ellicott City.

Through science and social studies classes, the students discuss the severe weather and how it affected residents. In 2018, more than 8 inches of rain fell in two hours, resulting in the governor declaring a state of emergency.

The students then adopt an engineering perspective and build sand bags that could have helped mitigate the flood waters, which were an impact of climate change, scientists say.

The United Nations calls education “a critical agent in addressing the issue of climate change,” elaborating that teaching young people about the topic can empower them to take action. But although Howard County Public School System features the historic rain and flooding in its lessons, the system’s science curriculum coordinator, Amy Reese, made it clear that students are not taught “climate change.”

“We teach climate,” Reese said. “We’re not teaching opinion. We’re teaching fact.”

Maryland was the first state to create an environmental literacy high school graduation requirement. In 2011, the State Board of Education created environmental literacy standards and revamped them in 2020. These standards vary in how they are implemented by school district, school and grade level, meaning even school districts in areas with the obvious impacts of climate change teach the topic differently.

And as the impact of climate change grows in Maryland, K-12 education on the subject can be improved, said Belay Demoz, a Maryland Climate Change Commission member and University of Maryland, Baltimore County atmospheric physics professor. The Maryland Climate Change Commission works to advise the governor and General Assembly “on ways to mitigate the causes of, prepare for, and adapt to the consequences of climate change,” according to state law.

“Nationwide, we don’t do well,” Demoz said. “On the county level, they do try. But I think that more can be done.”

Climate change, which human activity has contributed to “substantially,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, can be seen in Maryland’s sea level rise and precipitation. Those visual effects of climate change impact most of the state, as 72% of Maryland’s population lives and works along the coast, according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

In 2021, the center gave Maryland a B-minus in coastal adaptation, the process of managing impacts caused by climate change. The report details where the state could improve on addressing climate threats to society and the economy and flood-proofing critical facilities located in floodplains.

“I’m an advocate and advocate of teaching exactly the problem,” Demoz said. “You can go around it, but it doesn’t really allow you to address it directly.”

Anne Arundel County Public School sixth-graders study how pollution can affect the water quality by figuring out what critters live in the water at Patapsco State Park. (Melanie Parker)

Although Howard County officials clarified they are not teaching “climate change” in its exact phrasing, they said they work to give students the information they need to make decisions about their environment and be “scientifically literate,” even if they choose not to go into a science-related career.

For example, kindergarteners learn about the weather before moving on to lessons about the difference between weather and climate in later grades.

Jaclyn Austin, Howard County Public School’s instructional facilitator of secondary science, said the sixth grade curriculum is changing to focus on Maryland’s climate. Austin said the new curriculum is making lessons more explicitly local. Currently, nine schools are piloting the new curriculum in partnership with the Howard County Conservancy through a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Austin said students look at the effects of severe weather and focus on communities that could experience disparate impacts, showing that different areas experience climate and weather differently. Learning this, Austin said, students are then given the space to brainstorm fixes to such issues.

The new curriculum will be brought to all Howard County middle schools over the next two years.

Students across Maryland participate in what educators call Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Students investigate and help solve a local environmental problem on school campuses or out in the community.

Kevin Garner, coordinator of science for Baltimore City Public Schools, said city sixth-graders might participate in a MWEE by going to the National Aquarium and investigating what lives in the harbor. The students then create a sustainable project related to what they discovered.

Garner said such experiences are built into every grade level. Some students start trash collections or energy conservation campaigns at school. Others get to work on research with area schools such as Morgan State University.

“Every school is different,” Garner said.

He said students in lower grade levels learn climate change basics that will be incorporated into lessons in future years.

The lessons change as the world does to keep students from learning outdated information.

Fourth-graders from Anne Arundel County Public Schools learn about the Chesapeake Bay at Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center. (Melanie Parker)

Garner said students discuss air pollution, for instance, a phenomena that can trigger asthma, which affects 13.7% of Baltimore adults, higher than the rest of the state and the country. In high school chemistry, students look at the urban heat island effect — how cities can become hotter than their rural counterparts — and in physics, there is a unit dedicated to climate change, he said.

“They are familiar with the environment. They’re familiar with sustainability and truly becoming the stewards of the bay,” Garner said.

Melanie Parker, coordinator of environmental literacy and outdoor education in Anne Arundel County, said the county’s lessons on climate change continuously come back to the subject of how humans impact the planet. County schools attempt to give students outdoor experiences at each grade level through facilities such as the Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center of Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

“Our main goal really is to connect students back with nature and give them some sort of experience that has them outdoors and has them learning about the environment so that they can help take care of the environment,” Parker said.

Similar to other school systems, Anne Arundel students learn the background information necessary to understand the world around them. Fourth-graders learn about the water cycle, which follows how water moves within the Earth and atmosphere, and the greenhouse effect. Sixth-graders focus on the Chesapeake Bay, analyzing water and discussing floods in Annapolis and Ellicott City. Those topics are explored again in more depth during high school.

Parker said climate change lessons try to keep things positive. Students talk about what’s going on with climate by keeping conversations focused on solutions instead of who is to blame. But they do learn about impacts they can have on the environment from a young age.

There hasn’t been pushback from parents about the climate change lessons, Parker said. Rather, she said, a lot of parents were once students in the county and took part in the Arlington Echo Center, which was established 50 years ago.

For those parents who come from other districts, Parker said she hears them wishing they had such programming when they were kids.

Regardless, Parker said chaperones learn alongside the students when they come to the center.

“It’s kind of like passing it on,” Parker said, “like building that army of people that expand the knowledge.”