Baltimore City teachers overworked at ‘unsustainable’ levels, new study finds

Baltimore City Public Schools teachers report being overworked at “unsustainable” levels as they attempt to recover from challenges exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study conducted by a local nonprofit.

Researchers from The Fund for Educational Excellence interviewed 202 city schools teachers and nine former teachers about their classroom experiences; conversations touched on what was driving them out of their jobs or incentivizing them to stay in schools.

Teachers say their students remain “deeply affected” by the pandemic and virtual learning, the study found. Educators also report being asked to do unmanageable amounts of work in little time and “unrealistic” expectations from administrators and leadership.

The study’s findings come to light as the Maryland teacher workforce undergoes shortages and expects more to come. According to a 2022 Maryland State Department of Education report, the state had about 2,000 teacher vacancies in September 2021. For the 2021-22 school year, 10% of teachers who worked the previous year did not return to their districts, the report found.

City schools spokesperson Sherry Christian said in a statement, “We must continually find new ways to provide leadership and support to teachers in the face of increased challenges, including chronic underfunding, providing them with effective leaders, and managing their workload while raising the bar on student achievement.”

Christian cited the system’s “Blueprint: Building A New Generation strategy plan,” implemented for the 2017-18 school year, and pandemic recovery efforts as testaments to such leadership. She said the next step is to build upon teachers’ positive relationships at the school level.

“This is work we embrace and look forward to tackling together,” Christian said in the statement.

Hamilton Elementary Middle School teacher Otis L. Elridge Jr. said although he has had a positive experience overall teaching in city schools for five years, there’s not enough time for him to finish the work assigned to him. To get things done, he works many hours for free.

“You’re always having to do extra work after school or on weekends when you should actually have an opportunity to relax with your family or maybe get involved in a hobby,” Elridge said. “I’m having to do work for my school. And I mean, I understand this is a professional career and that when you are a professional, you have to sometimes take your work home, but I think that [teaching] probably is one of the careers where you can do the most free work.”

To manage the heavy workload, teachers have relied on one another for support, the study says. Elridge said this sometimes means having a quick conversation with a colleague to “know [he’s] not going it alone.”

The report from the fund, which helps identify needs within school systems, also said teachers find value in school leaders who showcase their appreciation through their actions, not just their words. Emily Robinson, who just finished her second year teaching with city schools and is moving to teach art at Belmont Elementary School, said her principals have been supportive, be it through verbal affirmations or one-on-one discussions with positive feedback.

“As a teacher, you’re obviously going to feel very run-down, especially mid-year. And you can feel sometimes like you’re not valued,” Robinson said. “However, I think the principals at my school have done a really great job of acknowledging the work that you do.”

The study crafted four recommendations for city schools to better retain teachers: prioritizing effective staff management practices, decreasing teacher workloads where possible, investing in teacher pipeline programming and improving communication between district leadership and teachers.