Baltimore City schools delay plans to expand in-person learning

Baltimore City will delay the expansion of its school reopening plans by two weeks, giving the school system more time to prepare for the arrival of kindergarten through second graders.
City school leaders have rewritten the plan announced several weeks ago which staggered the reopening of classrooms to all students beginning on Feb. 16 and ending in April.
The school system now says it needs more time to address parent and teacher questions, launch a pilot program for testing people with no symptoms, allow more teachers to be vaccinated and identify areas where more resources are needed.
The plan calls for the youngest children to return on March 1, and says that the return to school buildings will continue to be staggered over weeks. Grades three through five and grade nine students will return March 15. Seniors will begin on April 12, so that they can spend the last quarter of their senior year in school.
The remainder of the schedule for returning students will be announced in March.
Parents have been given the option of deciding whether they want their children to return to a classroom. The city’s teachers union has strongly opposed expanding in-person classes until teachers have a chance to get fully vaccinated and other safety improvements are made, including upgrading ventilation systems.
This article will be updated.