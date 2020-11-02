Baltimore City releases list of 44 schools that will open for in-person instruction

The Baltimore City schools announced Monday the names of 44 schools that will reopen for a portion of their student body later this month, about a quarter of all city schools.
The number of schools far exceeds the 25 schools that Schools Chief Sonja Santelises announced she expected to open.
The schools are across a broad geographic range of the city and include elementary, middle and high schools. Many of the schools are in some of the city’s most distressed neighborhoods. Largely left out are the most affluent neighborhoods where students are less likely to be homeless and more apt to have access to internet and computers, including Roland Park, Mount Washington and elementary schools in Federal Hill.
School officials had said they would give priority to those students who had missed 80% or more of classes and were more likely to be falling behind academically, including the youngest learners for whom video conferencing is difficult and homeless students.
While the majority of schools are elementary or middle schools, there are 12 high schools.
Parents will be given the choice of whether to send their children back for in-person classes.
In announcing the reopening plan last month, Santelises said that while there has been an improvement in the quality of online learning for students since it began in March, “what is also true is there are too large a number of young people for whom the virtual learning is just not working.”
The city’s plan will be implemented in the second quarter, which begins this month, and will include students in prekindergarten, kindergarten, special education and those experiencing homelessness. The district also will bring back students who are showing up less than 20% of the time for online lessons.
Other students the system expects to return include some sixth and ninth graders — students transitioning to new schools — as well as students in career technology studies, such as those seeking certification to be an auto technician or a nursing assistant.
The elementary schools are: Callaway, Creative City Public Charter School, Franklin Square, Furley, Graceland, Johnston Square, Lakewood, Moravia Park, and William Paca.
The elementary/middle schools are: Armistead Gardens, Baltimore International Academy, Baltimore International Academy West, Bay-Brook, Beechfield, Cherry Hill, City Springs, City Neighbors Charter, Fallstaff, Hampstead Hill Academy, Hazelwood, John Ruhrah and Lakeland, Lillie May Carroll Jackson School, Maree G. Farring, Mount Royal, Southwest Baltimore Charter School, Walter B. Carter and West Port Academy.
The high schools approved to open are: Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, Ben Franklin High School at Masonville Cove, Carver Vocational Technical High School, City Neighbors, Digital High School, Empowerment Academy, Forest Park, New Era Academy in Cherry Hill, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Renaissance Academy, Reginald F. Lewis and Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy.
Latest Education
Students at four separate public day schools for students with special needs will open on Monday, Nov. 9. They are: William S. Baer School, Claremont School, Joseph C. Briscoe Academy and Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary School.