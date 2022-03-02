Baltimore City public schools to lift mask mandate on March 14

The Baltimore City school system will no longer require face masks in schools beginning March 14.
The system is the latest jurisdiction to shift to an optional masking policy, with other local school systems, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard county schools, making the switch to optional masking this week.
The city was among the last in the region to announce the change after the State Board of Education decided last week on the recommendation of the State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury to rescind a statewide masking mandate in schools. The decision was approved by state lawmakers Feb. 25 and went into effect Tuesday.
Baltimore City’s community transmission rate is categorized as “low,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The federal health agency updated its own COVID-19 guidance on Feb. 25, stating that masks would not longer be federally mandated on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and other childcare programs.
Families, advocates, educators and lawmakers have debated for months whether masks should continue to be required in schools. Until last week, the CDC recommended universal masking in schools as a COVID-19 mitigation protocol.
This article will be updated.