Baltimore City school board approves $1.7 billion budget with boosts for academic interventions, mental health

Baltimore City’s school board has approved a $1.7 billion budget for the 2023-24 school year, with investments in academic supports and mental health.

The budget includes revenues tied to the state’s landmark Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform, representing a 6.3% increase over the 2022-23 academic year. System leadership has previously said the budget aims to build stability and consistency, with investments in tutoring, summer extended learning, fine arts and athletics.

“With the FY24 budget, City Schools will renew and recommit to educating the whole child by investing in exciting new programs that provide a solid academic learning experience for our students,” said city schools CEO Sonja Brookins Santelises said in a news release. “Money will be dedicated to initiatives with proven student success. The budget is grounded in our previous successful academic strategies and informed by our constant attention to identify what works best for our students.”

Budget priorities include $25 million in tutoring, plus an additional $1.5 million in tutoring specifically for math, $13.3 million for literacy coaches, $45 million in extended learning and summer programming at traditional schools and another $1.6 million for AP course offerings.

The budget also sets aside funding for mental health supports, including $45 million for more social workers and psychologists, $7 million for an expanded school behavioral health program and $6.8 million for health suite upgrades at schools.

Additional funding is set aside for athletics, arts teachers, digital security, technology infrastructure and Wi-Fi access points.

The budget heads next to the Baltimore City Council for final approval. City Council must approve a final budget by the end of June.

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.