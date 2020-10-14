Baltimore City schools will bring a limited number of students back to school buildings in November

Baltimore City schools announced Wednesday that it will begin welcoming back some students this fall, starting with those who are most at risk of falling behind academically.
The plan will be implemented in the second quarter which begins in November and is limited to students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, special education and those experiencing homelessness. The district will also bring back students who have missed at least 20% of online lessons.
In addition, the system will ask sixth and ninth graders — students transitioning to new schools — as well as students in career technology studies, such as those trying to be certified to be an auto technician or a nursing assistant, to return.
The exact number of schools that will be opening was not announced.
Families will be given the choice of whether they want to return to school or have their children continue learning online. Staff will be asked to volunteer to come back in-person, but some staff who teach students with high needs will be required to return. Employees with medical conditions and childcare concerns may be eligible to receive an accommodation or take a leave of absence.
At a board meeting on Tuesday night, Baltimore CEO Sonja Santelises said she would open schools safely for staff and students. She said she had made decisions based on her thinking about what is most essential during the pandemic.
“Our essential responsibility is to meet the needs of all our students especially those who are most vulnerable," Santelises said, adding that online classes are not working for everyone. “It is not working for too many English language learners, too many kindergarteners. It is not working for too many of our homeless. It is not working for the students who aren’t showing up.”
Even before the pandemic started, she said, students were falling behind.
“We cannot add to the number of students who cannot read by the third grade. We cannot add to the number of students who are not graduating from city schools not prepared to earn a living wage," Santelises said.
"We must disrupt this cycle.”
