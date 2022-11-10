Baltimore City Council members host town hall, express concern about Johns Hopkins police force

Branville Bard Jr., vice president of public safety for the Johns Hopkins University, speaks on a prerecorded video during an online town hall meeting that Baltimore City Council members Odette Ramos and Antonio Glover hosted as part of a series of community-focused meetings to discuss the creation of the university's police force. (Sabrina LeBoeuf/screenshot / Baltimore Sun)

Speaking at a virtual town hall Wednesday evening, Baltimore City Council members Odette Ramos, Antonio Glover and Robert Stokes Sr. expressed concerns about the creation of a Johns Hopkins University police force.

“I don’t like it. I don’t trust it,” Stokes said. “The process was not transparent.”

The town hall, hosted by Ramos and Glover to discuss a memorandum of understanding with the Baltimore Police Department, started with presentations from Johns Hopkins and the city police, similar to town halls hosted by the university in September. Community comments, which followed shortly afterward, shared concerns similar to the politicians’.

Ramos was adamant that all voices would be heard, even if the event went past time; that didn’t happen at Hopkins-hosted town halls, during which select comments were read aloud. Council members Ramos and Glover remained on the virtual town hall past 7 p.m., the set end time, though Hopkins and Baltimore Police officials left the call. Attendees were told they would be given two minutes each to comment. At the start of the event, 54 attendees were on Zoom, Ramos said.

In addition to Glover, Ramos and Stokes, attendees included Eric Melancon, Justin Conroy and Michelle Wirzberger of the Baltimore Police and Rodney Hill and Rianna Matthews-Brown of Hopkins. Branville Bard Jr., Hopkins vice president for public safety and leader of the proposed police force, did not attend as he was recovering from surgery, but made a prerecorded statement, Matthews-Brown said.

Ramos asked questions about jurisdiction and how currently defined policing boundaries would affect residential properties within the campus areas or immediately adjacent to them. Matthews-Brown said immediately adjacent areas fall into Hopkins jurisdiction only if the officer is in fresh pursuit. Hill said 911 calls at private residences adjacent to the campus areas would be answered by Baltimore Police, though he would expect officers to intervene if they witnessed a mugging near the jurisdiction area.

“I obviously have a lot of concerns about this particular arrangement,” Ramos said.

Matthews-Brown said Hopkins’ memorandum approval process has been more transparent than other memorandum processes, which normally don’t include town halls. Public comments noted that Hopkins’ two in-person town halls were shut down by protests.

“The JHU town halls were a farce,” Soha Bayoumi wrote in the chat.

Though council members clarified that the City Council doesn’t have formal authority to stop the memorandum or the creation of the Hopkins police force, community members asked council members whether they could pass a resolution to halt the memorandum.

Community member Joel Andreas asked Hill if he could assure the public that Hopkins had no plans to extend jurisdictional boundaries later on, a process that would require majority community support. Hill said he hasn’t heard of any plans to expand jurisdiction but added that he cannot promise what will happen in the future.

“I predict [expansion] will happen,” Andreas said.

Dan Richman, a Hopkins faculty member, Baltimore resident and member of Jews United for Justice, said research has shown Baltimore policing to be “violent, racist [and] ineffective.”

“Hopkins history is replete with instances where, despite claims of public involvement and attention to public needs, it acts in its own best interests at the expense of Baltimore,” Richman said. “We see this, for example, in the displacement of residents of East Baltimore; that’s only in the last couple of decades.”

He said Jews United for Justice strongly opposes the creation of a Hopkins police force.

Commenters asked whether Question H, a charter amendment to transfer control of the Baltimore Police Department from the state back to the city, which received overwhelming support in this week’s general election, will impact the memorandum’s passage. Ramos said finalization of city control of the police will take two years, too long to impact the memorandum.

Lester Spence, who identified himself as the longest-serving Black tenured faculty member at the Hopkins Homewood campus, said a university police force would not deal with the most important crimes students deal with, such as sexual assault. He also expressed concern that an armed private police force would risk squelching peaceful student protests and asked Hill to respond.

Hill said recent protests, including a 2019 monthlong sit-in to oppose the police force, , show that student rights have not been inhibited. He also said he did not know of Bard filing for the arrest of peaceful protesters.

Students said they have experienced retaliation for protesting the police force. Following the 2019 sit-in, seven protesters were arrested.