Baltimore’s SAT scores lag Md. average by 176 points. Now, 12 city teens have a summer job: Boost their score

Streamline claims it’s helped dozens of students from McDonogh, Friends School of Baltimore, Gilman and others get their scores up by 150 points. Some studies on the effectiveness of commercial test prep found smaller gains are more likely, but the SAT has also changed substantially in the years since the research was done. A recent working paper found just taking the SAT more than once is likely to improve a student’s score, especially if they come from a low-income family — a demographic that’s less likely to re-take the test.