Baltimore City schools approve option for some virtual days in lieu of snow days

On Tuesday, the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners voted 8-1, with one absence, to approve a plan for up to eight virtual days in the case of inclement weather.

Board members approved a plan that, in the case of bad weather, would first implement three regular snow days, meaning school would be closed. Those days would be made up at the end of the year in June.

If more days are needed, schools would be able to have up to eight virtual instruction days. The Maryland State Department of Education is offering the virtual days in lieu of other school closures.

If students are unable to log in for a virtual day, their grade cannot be negatively impacted and they must be given a “meaningful opportunity” to make up the work.

Chief Academic Officer Joan Dabrowski and Director of Virtual Learning Tianna Lanier presented the plan to commissioners.

“It would allow students to engage into some snow days, no learning, have time with their families, and then they can go outside and play, and it will also give an opportunity for our staff to be off,” Lanier said.

With board approval, the plan must now be reviewed and approved by the Maryland State Department of Education.