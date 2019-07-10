University System of Maryland appoints committee to find chancellor’s replacement starting in 2020

The University System of Maryland has created an 18-member committee to search for Chancellor Robert Caret’s replacement before he finishes his term in 2020.
In a news release, Board of Regents Chair Linda Gooden announced the creation of the group Tuesday, writing that its members will be tasked with finding a replacement for Caret, who will complete his term June 30, 2020.
After being hired in 2015, Caret announced last month his plans not to seek an additional five-year term, prompting the system to start searching for a replacement. The state’s university system oversees 12 college campuses across the state.
The committee will be led by Gooden and Vice Chair Barry Gossett.
The other committee members are:
- Gary Attman, USM Board of Regents
- Robert Bedingfield, Partner; Ernst & Young
- Aminta Breaux, President, Bowie State University
- Veronica Cool, Managing Partner, Cool & Associates LLC
- Ellen Fish, USM Board of Regents
- Patricia Florestano, Former Maryland Secretary of Higher Education
- Geoff Gonella, Board Chair, University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP) Foundation Trustees
- Michelle Gourdine, USM Board of Regents
- Freeman Hrabowski III, President, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
- Robert Kauffman, Chair, Council of University System Faculty; Professor, Frostburg State University
- Isiah “Ike” Leggett, USM Board of Regents
- Robert Neall, USM Board of Regents
- Drew Needham, Student Member, USM Board of Regents
- Robert Rauch, USM Board of Regents
- Kim Schatzel, President, Towson University
- Bonnie Stein, Board Chair, USM Foundation