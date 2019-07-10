Advertisement

University System of Maryland appoints committee to find chancellor’s replacement starting in 2020

Phil Davis
By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 09, 2019 | 10:22 PM

The University System of Maryland has created an 18-member committee to search for Chancellor Robert Caret’s replacement before he finishes his term in 2020.

In a news release, Board of Regents Chair Linda Gooden announced the creation of the group Tuesday, writing that its members will be tasked with finding a replacement for Caret, who will complete his term June 30, 2020.

After being hired in 2015, Caret announced last month his plans not to seek an additional five-year term, prompting the system to start searching for a replacement. The state’s university system oversees 12 college campuses across the state.

The committee will be led by Gooden and Vice Chair Barry Gossett.

The other committee members are:

  • Gary Attman, USM Board of Regents
  • Robert Bedingfield, Partner; Ernst & Young
  • Aminta Breaux, President, Bowie State University
  • Veronica Cool, Managing Partner, Cool & Associates LLC
  • Ellen Fish, USM Board of Regents
  • Patricia Florestano, Former Maryland Secretary of Higher Education
  • Geoff Gonella, Board Chair, University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP) Foundation Trustees
  • Michelle Gourdine, USM Board of Regents
  • Freeman Hrabowski III, President, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
  • Robert Kauffman, Chair, Council of University System Faculty; Professor, Frostburg State University
  • Isiah “Ike” Leggett, USM Board of Regents
  • Robert Neall, USM Board of Regents
  • Drew Needham, Student Member, USM Board of Regents
  • Robert Rauch, USM Board of Regents
  • Kim Schatzel, President, Towson University
  • Bonnie Stein, Board Chair, USM Foundation
