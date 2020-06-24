Baltimore City teachers union files complaint against school district over work days

The Baltimore Teachers Union has filed a complaint over a decision by the school system’s top leaders to require them to work four additional days at the end of June, days they say the contract does not require.
The fierce tug of war is over whether the teachers had already worked the 190 days their contract required by June 16 when school ended. The BTU contends that it worked four days in March — the 16th through 19th — when schools were first shut down because of coronavirus, but the school system disagrees.
After negotiations over the issue broke down in May and early June, Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises told the teachers they must work for four days doing professional development, said BTU President Diamonté Brown.
“We are filing a class action grievance to get compensation for these four days,” Brown said. While she said school leaders have asked them to do this to help children, she said, they cannot be “bullied” into working for free.
“We are standing up for ourselves. We love our students. Everyone knows that we go above and beyond every day,” she said.
The school system did not immediately respond to questions about the dispute.
Brown said the teachers and the assistant teachers, known as paraprofessionals, spent the early days after school buildings shut for the the coronavirus preparing work packets, setting up online communication systems and classrooms for online lessons and answering questions for families and students. While the leadership thanked teachers in emails and acknowledged their work, Brown said, the district did not believe they were required to pay teachers for the days.
The BTU membership voted down a number of proposals made during the talks with school leaders, including one that would have required teachers to start four days early in the fall. The teachers asked that they be paid for the professional development and that it be on a flexible schedule that allowed them to do it at a time when they would not need to provide child care for their family. Those were rejected by school leaders, according to the BTU.
Talks over the issue broke down and the school leaders sent out a letter to staff saying that the last day would be June 23. The union leadership said it learned of the decision at the same time as teachers did.
The matter will go to an arbitrator chosen by the school system and the union.