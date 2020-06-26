xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

City Spring Middle School teacher chosen as Baltimore teacher of the year

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 26, 2020 2:56 PM
Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises, left, hands a balloon bouqet to Wyatt Oroke, right, a teacher at City Springs Elementary Middle School, who was named Baltimore City Teacher of the Year for 2020. June 26, 2020
Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises, left, hands a balloon bouqet to Wyatt Oroke, right, a teacher at City Springs Elementary Middle School, who was named Baltimore City Teacher of the Year for 2020. June 26, 2020 (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

A middle school teacher who has been nationally recognized for his work on social justice and literacy was chosen as Baltimore’s teacher of the year Friday.

Wyatt Oroke, an English teacher at City Springs Elementary/Middle School in West Baltimore, was recognized Friday morning in a surprise announcement by CEO Sonja Santelises.

Advertisement

“He is an incredibly talented, dedicated teacher who deeply influences the life of every student he teaches. His ability to inspire middle school students to love reading and writing is extraordinary,” said Rhonda Richetta, principal of City Springs, in a statement. Oroke teaches seventh and eighth graders.

Oroke was a finalist for Teacher of the Year in 2019. He coaches girls volleyball, boys’ basketball and is among the school’s faculty leaders. He has received state and national awards for his teaching and was awarded the “Superhero Award” by Ellen DeGeneres.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement