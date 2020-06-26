City Spring Middle School teacher chosen as Baltimore teacher of the year

A middle school teacher who has been nationally recognized for his work on social justice and literacy was chosen as Baltimore’s teacher of the year Friday.
Wyatt Oroke, an English teacher at City Springs Elementary/Middle School in West Baltimore, was recognized Friday morning in a surprise announcement by CEO Sonja Santelises.
“He is an incredibly talented, dedicated teacher who deeply influences the life of every student he teaches. His ability to inspire middle school students to love reading and writing is extraordinary,” said Rhonda Richetta, principal of City Springs, in a statement. Oroke teaches seventh and eighth graders.
Oroke was a finalist for Teacher of the Year in 2019. He coaches girls volleyball, boys’ basketball and is among the school’s faculty leaders. He has received state and national awards for his teaching and was awarded the “Superhero Award” by Ellen DeGeneres.