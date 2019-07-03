Amid Baltimore's struggles, many see schools CEO Sonja Santelises as stabilizing force

Sonja Santelises may be the highest-ranking education official in Baltimore and oversee a billion dollar budget, but as the school year wrapped up she spent a morning in the trenches: a kindergarten lesson about Antarctica.

Santelises immerses herself in the nitty-gritty of what’s taught in Baltimore public school classrooms, even amid budget deficits and infrastructure crises. During that kindergarten visit to Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary, she drilled down on whether 5-year-olds really grasped the definition of the word “thick” and understood how it described an iceberg.

As she begins her fourth year as the school system’s CEO, Santelises, 51, has emerged as a stabilizing force in Baltimore at a tumultuous time for the city.

Just 24 hours before she visited Rodwell and celebrated the children’s progress, Santelises led a memorial service in front of the district’s North Avenue headquarters to honor the 12 students shot and killed during the last year.

“We can’t just fixate on what’s horrible,” Santelises said in an interview. “It’s our responsibility to give kids skills, experiences and relationships that help them see and feel and experience their own agency. I will not take that away from them.”

Since her appointment, the city has seen widespread instability in other institutions, including turnover at the top of its health, transportation and housing departments. The police department is on its fourth police commissioner in two years — one was fired after a spike in crime and another is now in prison for tax fraud. Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned in May amid questions over her business dealings.



Santelises’ contract is up for renewal at the end of next school year, and many hope the revolving door of superintendents might stop. She, too, hopes she will stay.

“Dr. Santelises came at a time of great instability and returned confidence to the school system,” said state Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat. “Certainly there have been challenges along the way, but I think she’s one of the most talented superintendents in the country.”

Some progress is evident as she ends three years at the helm of a school system of 80,000 children, about 80 percent of whom are black. Her first year brought a massive budget deficit and layoffs. The second came with facilities failings that generated viral photos of kids shivering in freezing classrooms.

By year three the district announced the city’s graduation rate saw its largest gain in more than five years and Baltimore students’ standardized test scores rose significantly in both math and English for the first time in nearly a decade. Santelises said she was encouraged but wasn’t “holding a parade” over the improving scores. How could she when, still, fewer than one in five Baltimore kids passed? When the gap between black children and white children’s scores were still so wide?

“We have so much further to go, my God, do we,” Santelises said. “But we are so not where we once were.”

At the heart of her work is the belief that kids of color deserve to be educated and challenged and inspired in the classroom. The daughter of African American parents raised in the Jim Crow South, she has three Ivy League degrees.

Santelises knows that for many of the city’s kids, a quality education is the difference between life and death, incarceration and freedom.

Their hardships keep her up at night and drive her deeper into her Christian faith. She comes from a family of preachers, something she offers up as an explanation for the passionate speeches she’s wont to give during school board meetings and executive leadership sessions. It’s not uncommon for these extemporaneous monologues to generate murmurs of “amen.”

Community members say she gets real about the issues, translating “education-ese” while offering tales from her life and the lives of family members — a husband who bused tables to pay for college, a father who taught her the tradition of black excellence. She calls out historical inequities, including ones perpetuated by the school system.

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Baltimore schools CEO Sonja Santelises, top, shares laugh with a kindergartner at Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary during a recent visit to the school with her leadership team. Baltimore schools CEO Sonja Santelises, top, shares laugh with a kindergartner at Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary during a recent visit to the school with her leadership team. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

She’s not without critics, including Gov. Larry Hogan who has faulted her handling of maintenance issues and parents upset by her push to close more than a dozen schools, often anchors in their neighborhoods. Others say her central office staff can be slow to respond to reports of bullying in classrooms and violence in the hallways.

Looking back on her first three years as CEO, she says substantial work has been done. Still, “there’s an urgency for me here that will not be fully satisfied.”

‘The core work’

Santelises says she was clear on her philosophy when making a funding pitch to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“We’re not going after the shiny new thing,” she recalls. “Our work is putting high-quality teaching and learning in place for kids. Either fund that or don’t fund that.”

Gates bought in, awarding the district an $11 million grant to support its literacy efforts.

Teresa Rivero, a senior program officer with the foundation, said they were impressed with the vision the school system laid out.

“I’m always reminded talking to system leaders … how many things every day are coming at them,” Rivero said. “What stands out is Dr. Santelises’ commitment to the students from Baltimore City schools and her ability to focus when there’s so much that needs to be done.”