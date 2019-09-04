About 50 Baltimore schools without air-conditioning dismissing early due to heat on second day of class

Roughly 50 Baltimore schools without air-conditioning will dismiss students early because of the high temperatures Wednesday — the second day of classes.
The schools, which are listed on the district’s website, will send students home two hours early, per the system’s guidelines on extreme heat. All other schools will keep their regular schedule.
Sweltering classrooms are a perennial problem in Baltimore, which has some of the oldest school buildings in the state. Wednesday’s high is 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, and in buildings without air-conditioning that level heat can feel stifling.
Teachers and students say its hard to learn when you’re distracted by how sweaty and tired you feel.
The Baltimore Teachers Union spent the summer collecting fans to distribute to teachers who needed help keeping their rooms cool. So far, they’ve handed out 100 fans and plan to deliver at least 200 more.
District officials, however, cautioned that too many fans in one building could strain the aging systems and cause an electrical overload.