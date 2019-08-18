With school approaching, Bank of America employees stuffed 1,000 backpacks for Baltimore students

Instead, while the O’s blew a six-run lead to the Red Sox at Fenway Park, hundreds of Bank of America Greater Maryland employees and their families visited Camden Yards to stuff 1,000 backpacks for Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPSS) students. The service event, which doubled as an employee appreciation day, is part of Bank of America Greater Maryland’s continuing philanthropic work in Baltimore City and the surrounding counties. A report from the financial institution noted that it has already donated $625,000 in the city alone in 2019.