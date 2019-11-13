After years of shuttering dozens of schools as enrollment declined, Baltimore city school officials are recommending the closure of only three facilities in the next two years.
At a school board meeting Tuesday night, officials said they are proposing to close one traditional elementary school and one school for students with special needs.
The city school staff are also recommending that one charter school - NACA II Freedom and Democracy Academy - lose its license to operate and be closed at the end of the school year. Six other charter schools would be renewed for three or five years. And Wolf Street Academy, a high performing charter school, would be given the city’s first eight year charter.
The reduction in school closings coincides with school officials announcing they hope to invest money in some of the city’s most historic, but deteriorating high schools that have produced some of the city’s leaders. To begin that process, the school system will do feasibility studies to determine what those renovations would cost.
First on the list is Frederick Douglass High School, one of the first African American high schools built in the nation. In addition, the city will look at renovating City College, the Polytechnic Institute and Western high schools complex and Edmondson Westside. City, Poly and Western have each been in existence for more than a century.
“This is about the entire city and the legacy of a district. We have to fix this,” said Angela Alvarez, executive director of the district’s Office of New Initiatives.
“We wanted to impact as many students across as many communities as possible,” Alvarez said. "Our high schools are large and they serve more students.”
But the high schools will also be more expensive to fix than elementary and middle schools that hold fewer students.
For instance, Alvarez told the board that city schools get about $29 million each year to fix buildings. But one school - City College - needs about $44 million for systemic repairs. The school system would need the legislature to provide tens of millions of dollars to renovate high schools. If approved by the board, the city would only begin to look at the costs and feasibility of the renovations beginning in January.
School board member Andrew Frank said he is enthusiastic about the high school proposals, but encouraged the staff to look into innovative financing, including private partnerships.
As enrollment declined significantly over two decades, the city has struggled to keep up with the rapid pace of closures needed to downsize its facilities. The system has closed 75 schools since 2004, including 30 since 2013. Only half the seats were filled in many of those schools, making them inefficient to run, and diverting resources away from everything from teacher salaries to textbooks
Even as schools have closed, the school system embarked on $1 billion spending plan to replace or renovate 28 schools.
None of the recommendations will take effect unless the board approves each. Last year, the final decision on closures was made in January. Officials consider test scores, enrollment and building condition in making their recommendations.
Students, teachers and other affected community members have pushed back in some cases, particularly on decisions affecting charter schools and schools that have been community anchors.
The neighborhood elementary school recommended for closure is Sarah M. Roach, a school with just 200 students, at the end of this school year. Students from Roach would go to Mary E. Rodman, which is currently being renovated.
George W. F. McMechen High School, a school for 50 students with significant disabilities, would be closed in June 2021. Those students would go to the William S. Baer School or the Claremont School. which will be located in the new Patterson High School, which is under construction.
And Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School, would become an elementary school. The middle school students would go to Bay Brook Middle School, a school that is now under construction. NACA, a charter school which opened in 2009, would not see its charter renewed and would have to close by the end of this school year.
The city has more than 30 charter schools, which are publicly funded and privately operated schools. One more has been approved to open next fall in southeast Baltimore.
