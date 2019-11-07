The Maryland State Prosecutor has charged a former business manager and teacher at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in East Baltimore with stealing nearly $10,000 from the school’s student activity fund.
Danean Cunningham, who worked as MERVO’s business manager, is accused of depositing money into her personal bank account that should have gone into the school account, according to a statement. She is charged with stealing $9,999.99, the prosecutor’s office said.
In her job as business manager, Cunningham was supposed to be responsible for collecting, recording and depositing money into school accounts.
“Depriving Baltimore City students of essential resources for personal gain cannot be tolerated. We will continue to hold people in positions of trust for schools accountable” Acting State Prosecutor Kelly Madigan said in a statement.
The state prosecutor’s office has charged four city school employees with stealing money in the past six years, including Leslie Lewis, a former principal who was convicted of stealing over $60,000.00 from Baltimore Community High School in 2017.
City school officials were not immediately available for comment.