State Board of Education sides with Baltimore City Public Schools in funding dispute with charters

The Maryland State Board of Education sided with Baltimore City Public Schools against seven charter school operators in a dispute over new funding from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.

In Baltimore City, the school district’s board of commissioners created a funding formula that allocates 75% of Blueprint funding directly to all public schools, a level set by state law. The district earmarked the remaining 25% for students with disabilities and pre-kindergarten, as well as employee benefits.

Through attorney Christopher S. Gunderson of Venable LLP, the seven charter school operators argued in their petition that state law only allows districts to keep 2% of the funds as an administrative fee.

In an opinion issued Tuesday, the Maryland State Board of Education disagreed with the charter schools’ interpretation of the law.

“Had the Legislature wanted to apply a different standard to charter schools in [state law] and set the minimum school funding amount at 98% instead of 75%, the Legislature would have said so,” the board wrote in its opinion. “The plain language of [the state law] acknowledges there may be central administration of up to 25% of specified Blueprint funding streams, and the fact is, school systems do carry excess costs.”

In a letter sent to Baltimore City Public Schools families in February, at the time of the petition, administrators predicted the formula proposed by the charter schools would give an extra $1.8 million to a charter school serving 500 students compared to a traditional school of the same size, enough to add 18 teaching positions.

Alison Perkins-Cohen, chief of staff for Baltimore City schools, also said in February the 25% administrative fee offsets a $200 million funding gap for special education services and pre-kindergarten — costs she says that traditional and charter schools have a moral and legal obligation to share. Perkins-Cohen also noted they were able to reach a consensus on the funding formula with the 22 other charter and contract school operators in the city.

“The State Board of Education’s opinion correctly recognizes our efforts to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act to ensure all students, especially the most vulnerable, can access the robust educational opportunities they have always deserved,” Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

“City Schools appreciates the broad support from many charter operators, special education advocates, and state organizations. We hope that the State Board’s decision marks a final resolution so we can all focus on our shared mission of educational equity for City School students.”