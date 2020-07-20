Baltimore City schools delay return to in-person classes until later in the fall

Baltimore City’s public school leaders announced on Monday that they will delay the start of in-person teaching until later this fall, saying they were trying balance health concerns during the pandemic with the need to get some of the state’s most vulnerable students back to learning.
“We were determined that our plan be data-based, both in terms of COVID-19 and the disproportionate impact of distance learning on our most vulnerable students — while avoiding any influence from attempts to politicize this situation,” Sonja Santelises, the CEO of the school system said in a statement.
“We will continue to create options for learning environments that meet students’ needs by allowing them to safely engage in-person with the staff who care so deeply about their success.”
She said the district will provide an update on the plans for school no later than October 16.
Santelises is also asking the city school board to delay the opening of the school year, pushing it back to the Tuesday after Labor Day weekend to allow staff additional time for training. If approved, the change would allow teaches and staff to return to work on August 26.
