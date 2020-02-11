Santelises said she is staying, in part, because she has a supportive board that is pushing her to achieve more changes. She is haunted by graduates who tell her they are not prepared for work, but also bolstered by those who have succeeded. Santelises had lunch recently with a student in his first year at Brown University, who feels he belongs there. And there was the moment she spent in front of a classroom watching a boy whose behavior had been turned around — he had been turning over bookshelves — now sitting in the front row eager to learn and asking questions.