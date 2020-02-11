Sonja Santelises, who has led the city school system through a period of rising test scores and stability, is expected to have her contract renewed for another four years by the school board on Tuesday night.
With that vote, Santelises will be only the second chief executive officer in the past 23 years to be offered another contract. She is the ninth leader since a restructuring of the system in 1997, and has earned praise from parents, school principals and city leaders.
Unlike some of her predecessors who focused on structural changes in the school system, Santelises has made improving instruction in the classroom her priority. She has changed the curriculum, turning to a reading and math curriculum that had proven effective in other school systems.
“She focuses on that, the consistency of providing excellent instruction," said school board chair, Linda Chinnia, a former chief academic officer who approves of that focus.
But she said the board also credits Santelises with being “transparent and positive about what the system needs to do to improve. She has involved the community.”
Santelises will earn a base salary of $325,000, up from her current salary of $289,000, and the highest in paid city leader. She also will have a car allowance, and other benefits.
Baltimore County’s school superintendent Darryl Williams, who moved from an administrative job in Montgomery County to be in charge of the county school system, is earning $285,000 in his first year.
Although Santelises was forced to close schools with little or no heat in the winter of 2018, compared to some of her many predecessors her tenure has been remarkably calamity free. In the past two decades, the school system has seen crippling financial problems, enormous principal turnover, stagnant or dropping test scores, dramatic enrollment declines and low graduation rates.
More recently, the workings of the system appear to be improving. It has gotten good marks for financial accountability, and has seen larger jumps in test scores than many school systems in the state. Scores have risen for two years in a row, while scores in Baltimore County have stagnated or dropped.
The school system still faces significant problems, including low student achievement and a large gap between the test scores of white students and black students. The school system continues to shrink and must close schools to operate efficiently. And an overhaul of school facilities would cost several billion dollars.
The 52-year-old Santelises was first the chief academic officer during the seven year tenure of Andres Alonso, who led the system until 2013. Santelises went to the Education Trust, a non-profit educational group based in D.C., but she continued to live in Baltimore and her children attend the city’s public schools.
She has said several times that she does not want to become the superintendent in another large urban school system, but rather wants to stay in Baltimore.
“The work isn’t finished,” she said. “I think we have laid some good groundwork."
Most large districts that are showing signs of improving are places where there has been stable top and middle management leadership, including Chicago and the District of Columbia.
She still sees large problems ahead. She is worried by the low literacy rates and believes that work needs to be done to support teachers and principals as they try to improve instruction. The school system has begun to expand access to gifted and talented and advanced academics, but there are still large numbers of students who can’t easily go to schools that have those programs.
Santelises said she is staying, in part, because she has a supportive board that is pushing her to achieve more changes. She is haunted by graduates who tell her they are not prepared for work, but also bolstered by those who have succeeded. Santelises had lunch recently with a student in his first year at Brown University, who feels he belongs there. And there was the moment she spent in front of a classroom watching a boy whose behavior had been turned around — he had been turning over bookshelves — now sitting in the front row eager to learn and asking questions.
“Those kids are no less talented than my own,” and should have the same opportunities, she said. “That is why I do it.”