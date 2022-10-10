‘Don’t leave him out’: Four decades after Mervo football player died, family wants legacy honored

With tears in their eyes, Eric Manns Sr. and his sister, Ingrid Angela Jackson, remember their brother, John Manns. The 16-year-old Mervo football player died a day after suffering an injury during a game in 1978. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

It was a touchdown-saving tackle that led to John Manns’ death.

In 1978, the 16-year-old cornerback and linebacker for Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School became the first football death in Baltimore City Public Schools when he led with his head on the tackle that prevented a touchdown. Manns broke his third vertebra and injured his cervical spine when he stuck his head into the opposing player’s chest and wrapped his arms around him, a banned tackle known as “spearing.” Manns was paralyzed and died at Union Memorial Hospital early the next day.

Forty-four years later, his siblings, Eric Manns Sr. and Ingrid Angela Jackson, still grapple with the trauma of losing a beloved brother so suddenly. The recent death of another Mervo football player unearthed their grief, along with the belief that their brother’s legacy has been forgotten.

“Don’t leave him out,” Eric Manns said of John, who would have celebrated his 60th birthday Sept. 30. “He sacrificed his life first.”

For the Manns, seeing another Mervo family receive a settlement after losing a loved one injured in a city high school game reinforced their belief that city officials overlooked them. Eric Manns, who played high school football, as did his brother Charles Manns III, , said Baltimore student-athletes in 1978 were poorly trained in tackling techniques and had substandard equipment.

Now, the Manns family is seeking a settlement from the city.

“We never were taught how to tackle. No matter how the hit happened, it was on Mervo’s field. They’re responsible,” Manns said.

Monica Lewis, a city spokesperson, said the office of Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott is now aware of John Manns’ tragic death, but that the statute of limitations on filing an insurance claim or lawsuit against the city has expired. Under Maryland law, a claim against a local government must be filed within a year and a lawsuit within three.

“We recognize that, despite the many years that have passed, the family is still saddened by this loss,” Lewis said in a statement. Representatives from the office of Scott, a Mervo alumnus, are in touch with the family to determine how “Mr. Manns’ memory can be properly honored,” Lewis added. The Manns said they have not heard from any representative since they had a brief exchange with the mayor’s office in July.

Manns’ injury and death shocked the community at the prestigious, citywide magnet school and devastated his coaches, teammates and close-knit family of seven. Coach Paul Buckmaster took Manns’ death hard and abruptly resigned while visiting the Manns family in their West Baltimore home. After an emotional team meeting, the Mustangs voted to play the last two games of the season.

They ended up beating Forest Park High School to earn a tie for the Maryland Scholastic Association B Conference title in a rainy and dramatic championship game. Acting head coach William Waesche called it “a storybook finish to our season,” The Sun reported at the time.

But once the reporters stopped calling, the players graduated and coaches left, the memory of the talented Mervo junior faded, his family said. Except for those closest to him.

“I feel like he’s still here with me,” Eric Manns said with a wide smile, patting the couch seat next to him on a September afternoon. He was 18 when John Manns died, and struggled with the despair of losing a brother and best friend.

Obie Barnes Sr., the coach at Forest Park in 1978, coached at city schools for 38 years. He said football programs did teach proper tackling techniques and had adequate equipment for the decade. Helmets later evolved to have more padding as the dangers of the sport became better understood.

John Manns, 16, cornerback and linebacker for Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School. Original Credit: Courtesy of Ingrid Angela Jackson. (Photo Courtesy of Ingrid Jackson / HANDOUT)

“In any sports, especially football, you’re going to have serious accidents, even back then,” Barnes said.

After Manns’ tackle, he fell facedown on the field. A paramedic assigned to monitor the game treated him before he was taken to the hospital.

‘They swept it under the carpet '

Initial offers from the school to help pay for Manns’ funeral were declined by the family, and promises to plant a tree in Manns’ name or dedicate a street in his honor faded with his memory, his siblings said.

Eric Manns said he contacted the administration of then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer in 1978 to inquire about filing an insurance claim against the city, but was brushed off. Calls to subsequent administrations were met with unfilled promises of getting back in touch, Eric Manns said. “They swept it under the carpet and moved on.”

Manns’ siblings believe they were ignored by previous city officials because John Manns was Black.

“I understand during that time what was really going on,” Eric Manns said. “I could feel it and see it.”

More than 40 years later, another Mervo football player would die from injuries sustained during a football game. Elijah Gorham, a 17-year-old wide receiver, died in October 2021 from a traumatic brain injury, cardiac arrest and organ failure.

He’d been hit by another player and fell to the ground while trying to catch a touchdown pass during a game against Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. He was treated on the sideline for nearly 45 minutes before he left the field in an ambulance. Gorham underwent brain surgery and died weeks later. His family expressed concern about the length of time he was treated on the field.

The city approved a $345,000 settlement with Gorham’s family in April. As part of the settlement, some changes were made to emergency protocols at city schools, such as hiring more athletic trainers and adding more training for coaches and staff. On the state level, a new law named for Gorham requires middle and high schools to create and rehearse venue-specific emergency plans at the start of each season.

John Manns, a cornerback and linebacker for Mervo shown in this undated photo, died in 1978, a day after breaking his neck and being paralyzed after making a tackle during a football game. (Photo Courtesy of Ingrid Jackson / HANDOUT)

Gorham’s teammates continued the season and defeated Dundalk High School to win the Class 4A/3A state championship. It was Mervo’s first state championship and they dedicated it to Gorham, just as John Manns’ teammates in 1978 had dedicated Mervo’s first conference title to him.

Less than a year after losing Gorham, the Mustangs again decided to continue to play through moments of compounded sorrow after 17-year-old running back Jeremiah Brogden was shot and killed in September outside the school before the first game of the season.

Shantres Shaw, Gorham’s mother, said she can understand the renewed grief of Manns’ family.

”It’s always such a difficult time, and it will never go away, I don’t care what time of the year,” she said.

Shaw has poured herself into working with the foundation she established in her son’s memory, called 7STRONG for his jersey number. She said she intends to put the settlement funds toward the foundation.

Shaw remains active with the team, encouraging players as they battle grief. It has been meaningful to see their continued tributes to Gorham and Brogden on Instagram, on the armbands and memorabilia they wear, and when they charge the field on Fridays, she said.

‘You could tell he was special’

Growing up on Burleith Avenue, the Manns children often walked to a field at Baltimore Junior College (now Baltimore City Community College) to play football. Their father, Charles Manns Jr., played for the semiprofessional Harlem Bears. His three sons were also skilled at the game, making the varsity teams at their schools: Baltimore City College, Forest Park and Mervo.

It was hard to get into Mervo, with its elite football team and distinguished vocational programs, Jackson and Manns recalled. But John Manns was gifted. He had an innate understanding of electronics, often taking apart and reassembling stereos and watches, and studied industrial electronics at the vocational school. He wanted to join the U.S. Air Force.

The handsome 6-foot teen was as compassionate as he was intelligent, his sister said.

“You could tell he was special,” Jackson said.

Eric Manns Sr. listens as his sister, Ingrid Angela Jackson, speaks about their late brother, John Manns. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Spearing, the use of a helmet to butt or ram an opponent, was banned from high school games in the early 1970s. Players who used it could be ejected. But popular professional athletes still used the dangerous maneuver, which kids would copy during their games, The Sun reported in 1978.

The same year Manns died, wide receiver Darryl Stingley of the New England Patriots was hit head-on by the Oakland Raiders’ Jack Tatum. Stingley, 26, broke two vertebrae and was paralyzed, but the career-ending hit was legal. His injury ignited passionate discussions about the aggressiveness of the game, and the NFL changed some rules to address it.

Manns’ death and previous injuries to Maryland players led city schools to institute a program in 1979 that taught student-athletes and coaches a safer way to play.

“At the beginning of the next season, we all were given mandates to review blocking and tackling techniques,” Barnes said. “They went through the whole gamut of, ‘What can we do to make sure this never happens again?’”

The “Safe Football Program” was a 26-minute video featuring two city coaches, a doctor and players who demonstrated the right and wrong ways to block and tackle. Players and parents had to watch the video each year and view it a second time if a player was ejected from a game for an illegal tackle. The rate of insurance claims against the city for football injuries dropped nearly 80% over the next decade, The Sun reported in 1987.

Baltimore City Public Schools has no records of coaching techniques or football programs from the late 1970s, said Sherry Christian, a spokesperson. Christian did not respond to a question about whether Mervo has memorabilia for John Manns.

As what would have been Manns’ 60th birthday approached, Jackson and Eric Manns traded memories: a shattered window from an errant football pass, brotherly bickering from bunk beds, the bond between a sister and younger brother.

The pain of losing Manns still stings. Faith has guided the surviving Manns through troubled years. Sitting in Jackson’s living room, the siblings closed their eyes and shed tears as they remembered the last words Manns told their father from his hospital bed: “I’m not going to make it. I’m getting ready to go from here.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.