'The American dream — except it's real': Baltimore student who immigrated from Mexico heads to Ivy League

The decision was 13-year-old Mauricio Velazquez Rodriguez’s to make. Did he want to join some of his family members in Baltimore or remain in the tiny town in Mexico that he’d always called home?

His choice came down to one thing: Even as a little kid, he says he knew immigrating was the “way to get a better education.”

He flew into Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in July of 2013. A few days later, fireworks exploded over the Inner Harbor to mark the anniversary of his new home’s independence.

Six years later, Mauricio has earned his degree from the prestigious Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. After entering the city’s public school system knowing just a handful of English phrases, he’s headed to the Ivy League on a full scholarship.

“It’s the epitome of the American dream — except it’s real,” said his history teacher Josh Headley. “It’s a brown-skinned kid from Mexico who has said, ‘Fine, you want to put a roadblock in front of me? I’ll go over it.’”

His story, like so many Baltimore students who are graduating this month, is one of resilience and perseverance. Across the city, students earned diplomas after grappling with homelessness, with poverty, with gun violence that rocked their lives and too often stole the lives of their loved ones.

Addressing the graduates on Sunday, Poly’s principal Jacqueline Williams said the group has shown an ability to “grind barriers into dust.” The senior speaker, Kassidy Jacobs, talked of becoming the first in her family to enter college. That’s the case for Mauricio, too.

Baltimore public schools’ graduation rate has been steadily rising in recent years, reaching a high of 72.2 percent. There have been increases across every demographic subgroup, but the most striking rise has been among students who recently immigrated. Still, the odds aren’t great: Only about half of all students designated as “English learners” graduated in four years, according to the latest available data.

Among the 367 Poly graduates who crossed the stage at Coppin State University’s athletics complex are three students who immigrated from Mexico now heading to the Ivy League.

Mauricio was raised in a small town, El Potrero, a place where he says people had the talent needed to pursue an education, but not the resources to do so. Most of the roughly 300 people who live there worked as farmers. Teenagers often dropped out of school to help their parents in the fields.

He wanted something more.

Mauricio recognized his mother immediately when she came to pick him up at BWI, even though he hadn’t seen her since she’d moved to America when he was six years old. As she drove him 15 miles away to his new house in Southeast Baltimore, he remembers the nerves he felt being in such a big city.

Preparing for his first day of school, he saw the uniform called for “khakis.” He showed up at Highlandtown Elementary/Middle wearing pleated pants and dress shoes.

Though he was shy at first, he quickly found a community at school, where 70 percent of kids are Hispanic and half are learning English.

Math remained Mauricio’s favorite subject, the numbers just the same as they were back home.

Teachers were quick to spot his potential. They told him he should consider Poly for high school.

Baltimore is a “choice district,” allowing students to select their high school regardless of what neighborhood they live in. A handful of high school require a certain composite score on an entrance exam — and Poly, with an intense focus on the STEM fields, is among the most selective.

A recent report on school choice in Baltimore found many parents and students were confused by the application process. That can be exacerbated for students like Mauricio, whose family was unfamiliar with the entrance exam, the selective high schools and the choice process overall. Student activists approached district leaders last year, saying the system disadvantaged kids who are still learning English, and the district pledged to tackle the problem.

“Statistically, Mauricio should not be at this school,” his history teacher, Headley, wrote in his college recommendation letter. “He should be at one of a dozen other schools, with fewer options and opportunities for academic growth. He likely would be on the fringes of society, never fully contributing his full potential. Instead, he set his goal to attend the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, because he desires to be the first in his family to graduate from college.”

Mauricio Daniel Velazquez Rodriguez, a Mexican immigrant, receives his diploma from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute principal Jacqueline A. Williams at the graduation ceremony held at Coppin State University. He will attend Brown University this fall.

Mauricio knew it would be hard to earn a spot. There were 1,736 applicants for the 425 open Poly seats in 2016.

He was put on the wait list. Then, the day before his eighth grade graduation ceremony, he got the call. He was in.

From the first time Poly guidance counselor Jennifer Askey met Mauricio, she knew the boy was special. He was compassionate, intelligent and kind, she said, the sort of kid who would be sure and stop to help a teacher carry a heavy box if he saw them lugging it through the halls.

He joined the football team and the JROTC, becoming what his teachers described as a quiet and selfless leader.

They recommended him for Advanced Placement course after Advanced Placement course, pushing him to challenge himself in physics and calculus and literature. He excelled in the classroom even as he worked a part-time job 25 hours a week.

Headley remembers Mauricio coming to him with concerns about not being prepared for AP U.S. History. He worried he didn’t have the same baseline knowledge that other kids had, given he didn’t arrive in the country until he was 13 years old.

Headley wouldn’t let him quit the class. His counselor told him to just give it two weeks. Mauricio stuck it out through the entire year, though he notes he earned his lowest grade there: an 89.

